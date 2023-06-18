The Archies Teaser: Old World Charm In Suhana Khan-Agastya Nanda Starrer Musical

The much-awaited teaser of The Archies was dropped on Sunday (June 18). It is the feature film adaptation of popular Archie comics. The action-musical is set against the backdrop of 1960s India in Riverdale.

The Archies will stream on OTT later this year.

The cast attended Tudum fan event in Brazil event to promote their upcoming film.

It marks the debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.

Welcome to the town of Riverdale

The teaser unveiled during the Tudum fan 2023 event in Brazil promises to transport viewers to the quaint town of Riverdale, nestled in the hills of India's enchanting landscapes. It begins with a picturesque scene of a small mountain railway train entering the Riverdale station. The town is introduced as a 'hill station,' a term harking back to colonial times, signifying its in the mountains. The visuals evoke a sense of old-world charm, with narrow gauge tracks and the endearing 'toy trains' that have become a beloved symbol of Indian hill stations.

(A still of Riverdale Hill statition from The Archies | Image: Khushi KapoorInstagram)

Pop Tates' Chocklit Shoppe is back

As the teaser progressed, it offered a glimpse of Pop Tates' Chocklit Shoppe, a delightful diner where Archie and his friends gather. This iconic hangout spot becomes a hub of camaraderie, laughter and shared memories. The youthful exuberance of the characters radiates on the screen, promising a heartfelt exploration of friendship and the timeless bonds that are formed during adolescence.

(Stills of Pop Tates Chocklit shoppe and the cast from The Archies | Image: Khushi Kapoor/Instagram)

The Archies stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. Notably, the film marks the debut of the next generation of Bollywood actors, with Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda stepping into showbiz. It is helmed by Zoya Akhtar.