'The Archies' Teaser Prompts Mixed Reactions; 'Riverdale' Viewers React To Star Kids' Film

Ace filmmaker Zoya Akhtar shared the first glimpse of her forthcoming film The Archies, an Indian adaptation of the iconic comics. Set against the backdrop of the 1960s, The movie will mark the debut of Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, among others. Apart from these new faces, the film also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina in supporting roles.

Netizens compare The Archies with Riverdale

Soon after Netflix released the first poster and trailer of The Archies, the upcoming flick generated a lot of attention as netizens started comparing the teenager-led project with the hit American teen web series, Riverdale, which was also adapted from Archie comics.

See the reactions here:

A Twitter user wrote, "Riverdale fans are saying that the Archies and Netflix destroyed Archie. Irony ho rahi hai." Another user tweeted, " Excited for The Archies. I was just massively disappointed with Riverdale - I went in expecting a fun story from the Archies universe - something I really enjoyed as a kid." A netizen even wrote, "It's based on The Archies comics which got an animated show and a dark live-action adaptation called Riverdale." Have a look:

Some even took to the micro-blogging site to claim that The Archies will be better than Riverdale as a netizen tweeted, "Zoya Akhtar seems to have captured the vibes & essence of Archie Comics much better than that Riverdale show. Really looking forward to The Archies". The teaser video also received mixed reactions with comments like, "Why this when we have Riverdale" and "More white than Riverdale".

More on Riverdale:

Riverdale is one of the popular American teen drama series that premiered on 26th January 2017 and successfully went on for five seasons over the years. The hit show, created by Roberto Aguire-Sacasa, features an ensemble cast of notable actors namely KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Mädchen Amick as Alice Smith, Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller and Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, among others.

The series was renewed for a sixth season in February 2021, which premiered on November 16, 2021.