The Big Bull: Abhishek Bachchan Looks Sharp In The First Look From Ajay Devgn Production

Abhishek Bachchan, who in September announced his next project — The Big Bull, took to his Instagram handle on Thursday to share the first look from the film. The poster shows the actor wearing retro glasses and has a finger on his lips. Bachchan looks quite sharp in the look and his Manmarziyaan co-star Taapsee Pannu believes that this is 'going to be amazing'. AB's sister Shweta Bachchan also called the look 'amazing' while Riteish Deshmukh called it 'fabulous.'

'The Big Bull' is being produced by Ajay Devgn. The film marks the reunion of the duo after seven years, they last collaborated in Rohit Shetty's 'Bol Bachchan'. It is being helmed by Kookie Gulati and as per media reports, the feature will star Ileana D'Cruz. The first poster of the film was out in September where Abhishek described it as "an unreal story". Apart from The Big Bull, Abhishek will be next seen in Anurag Basu's yet-untitled next, also starring Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Abhishek Bachchan is also set to play the leading man in Bob Biswas, an upcoming feature by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film will mark the directorial debut of Diya Annapurna Ghosh and will be made in association with Bound Script Production. Moreover, Gauri Khan along with Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma will serve as the producers.

