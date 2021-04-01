'The Big Bull' Title Track Released: Fans Are Loving CarryMinati's Vocals In New Song

The Big Bull's title track dropped on April 1, 2021, after a long wait. The track sung by CarryMinati and composed by Wily Frenzy is a part of the YouTuber's album Yalgaar which was released in June 2020. Fans have taken to the comment section to give their reviews of the Youtuber's rapping skills and Abhishek Bachchan's performance in The Big Bull's title track.

The song talks about rising to fame after years of struggle. It also talks about corruption and the rat race in the corporate world. The song has a catchy tune to it. Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull sheds light on the story of Harshad Mehta, an Indian stockbroker who had managed to find loopholes in the Bombay Stock Exchange and Indian banking system to use for his advantage. His life was also depicted in Hansal Mehta's web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story starring Pratik Gandhi.

Netizens react to The Big Bull's title track

Fans took to the comment section to praise the YouTuber and congratulate him on the release of The Big Bull's title track. They loved the collaboration between CarryMinati and Wily Frenzy. Many fans have already proclaimed Carry as a "Bollywood celeb".

Another fan said that Carry always manages to give "unique content" to his followers. Others appreciated Abhishek Bachchan's performance and complimented his look in the movie. They were also eager to watch the new film.

Many others found the song's tune "catchy" and applauded the lyrics of the track. Others eagerly awaited the movie's release so they could hear CarryMinati's Yalgaar in the movie.

Fans even took to their Instagram accounts to give their feedback on the song. They added tons of fire and hearts emojis in the comment section. One fan said that they were sure the movie would break many records upon its release. Others wished the cast including Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull "All the Best" for the movie's release.

So , the @CarryMinati's Yalgaar song is officially tha title track of #TheBigBull can't wait to listen it in the movie.. — Adarsh_baalak // Nobody gives a fuck abt stan acc (@adarsh_baalak1) April 1, 2021

The Big Bull Title Track featuring @juniorbachchan is looking absolutely magnificent. You just can't ignore it.



This was not just a scam... it was the #MotherOfAllScams ! #TheBigBullTrailer #TheBigBull#Scam1992#AbhishekBachchan

ðŸ¤˜âœŒï¸ðŸ¤˜ pic.twitter.com/yxRRDelE9O — NB ðŸ’¯ FOLLOW BACk (@nobuddy772100) April 1, 2021

Jalne walo ki toh rooh bhi jalani hai....Ab aayega mazza market me ! #8thApril the one n only #TheBigBull ! Best Wishes AB ðŸ‘ — Shweta Vyas (@shwetavyas007) April 1, 2021

Directed by Kookie V Gulati, The Big Bull stars Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D'Cruz, Sohum Shah, Nikita Dutta, Ram Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on April 8.

