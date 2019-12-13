The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

The Body Is Gripping And Suspenseful Says Audience | Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood News

The Body stars Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor, Vedhika and Sobhita Dhulipala. The film has recently released in theatres. Read to know audience reviews on it

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
the body

The Body stars Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor, Vedhika and Sobhita Dhulipala. It is a mystery thriller film helmed by, Jeethu Joseph. The movie is an official remake of Spanish film, El Cuerpo (The Body). It has received mostly positive reviews from the audiences. Read to know them.

Also Read | Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded | Fan Reactions On Emraan Hashmi's Song From The Body

The Body audience reviews

 

 

Also Read | Main Janta Hoon From Emraan Hashmi's The Body Called "Breath Of Fresh Air'' By Audience

Also Read | The Body Trailer: Emraan Hashmi-Rishi Kapoor Starrer Will Keep You At Edge Of Your Seats

About The Body

When the body of a powerful businesswoman (Sobhita Dhulipala) disappears from the morgue, the inspector in charge (Rishi Kapoor) hunts for the truth. But when he questions her husband (Emraan Hashmi) he realizes that there is much more to the case than meets the eye. The buzz around the film was average and the promotions were low. The film has clashed with Mardaani 2 starring Rani Mukerji on the Box Office. 

Also Read | Emraan Hashmi: All You Need To Know About His Upcoming 'The Body'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
PRITHVI SHAW ON HIS COMEBACK
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST