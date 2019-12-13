The Body Is Gripping And Suspenseful Says Audience | Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor

The Body stars Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor, Vedhika and Sobhita Dhulipala. It is a mystery thriller film helmed by, Jeethu Joseph. The movie is an official remake of Spanish film, El Cuerpo (The Body). It has received mostly positive reviews from the audiences. Read to know them.

The Body audience reviews

Positive all over#TheBodyReview :⭐⭐⭐⭐

This is how one should make a thriller. This will let you hold your breath till the end &you will constantly be thinking whether it's a horror movie or a mystery thriller. Suspense starts from the very 1st scene &ends with heavy twist. — Vedhika Army (@ArmyVedhika) December 13, 2019

#TheBody is GRIPPING SUSPENSEFUL will keep you on the edge of your seat all through the film #TheBody is high on drama Twist and turns @emraanhashmi is BRILLIANT and @chintskap never seen performance is Speechless

⭐⭐⭐🌟(3.5/5)#TheBodyReview pic.twitter.com/p3OX6YbfRQ — Afroj (@iam_Afroj) December 13, 2019

#TheBody is a good thriller coming from #JeethuJoseph who has adapted it from the Spanish thriller of the same name. @emraanhashmi n @chintskap are very good while @sobhitaD is very effective

It fails to create the atmosphere of the original film but still a decent watch

2.75/5 — Shubham C (@Shubham26383793) December 12, 2019

About The Body

When the body of a powerful businesswoman (Sobhita Dhulipala) disappears from the morgue, the inspector in charge (Rishi Kapoor) hunts for the truth. But when he questions her husband (Emraan Hashmi) he realizes that there is much more to the case than meets the eye. The buzz around the film was average and the promotions were low. The film has clashed with Mardaani 2 starring Rani Mukerji on the Box Office.

