Main Janta Hoon From Emraan Hashmi's The Body Called "Breath Of Fresh Air'' By Audience

The Body stars Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedika. It is a mystery thriller film directed by Jeethu Joseph. Trailer of the movie received appreciations from the viewers. Three songs from the film has been released. This includes Aaina, Main Janta Hoon and remake of Emraan’s popular song Jhalak Dikhla Jaa reloaded. Main Janta Hoon is a romantic number sung by Jubin Nautiyal. Emraan Hashmi and romantic songs has been a finest combo. Read to know audience reaction on this melodious song.

Main Janta Hoon reactions

Both #Aaina & #MainJantaHoon from the movie #TheBody feels like a breath of fresh air...Pick up any song from @emraanhashmi movies & it will surely make ur day...Its a visual treat watching him in big screen...Waiting for 13th December...👍👍👍 — DP_EmraanH (@emihash_fan) November 23, 2019

#MainJantaHoon whatta song 👌👌❤️ @emraanhashmi - the god of hit songs for a reason.. lv u emmi😘😘 @JubinNautiyal ur voice is soul to this tune 👏👏 — Heman (@HemanHashmi) November 22, 2019

What a lovely song !❣️❣️

A perfect combination of words and voice ....

I don't think anyone can beat Emraan in terms of good songs .😍#mainjantahoon @JubinNautiyal @emraanhashmi @SameerAnjaan https://t.co/6kpSmTAOPo — Suraj Goswami (@SurajKrishna29) November 21, 2019

Watch #MainJantaHoon another romantic track from the film #TheBody

By @JubinNautiyal What a soulful song it is ! ♥️@emraanhashmi Emraan You are just !!!! I love you Emraan ♥️♥️♥️♥️https://t.co/rxoExd71Xm — Arun Parmar (@aparmar9833) November 21, 2019

Song

