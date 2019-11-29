The Debate
The Debate
Main Janta Hoon From Emraan Hashmi's The Body Called "Breath Of Fresh Air'' By Audience

Bollywood News

Main Janta Hoon is the second song from Emraan Hashmi & Rishi Kapoor's The Body. The song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal. Read to know fan reactions on the song

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
The Body stars Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedika. It is a mystery thriller film directed by Jeethu Joseph. Trailer of the movie received appreciations from the viewers. Three songs from the film has been released. This includes Aaina, Main Janta Hoon and remake of Emraan’s popular song Jhalak Dikhla Jaa reloaded. Main Janta Hoon is a romantic number sung by Jubin Nautiyal. Emraan Hashmi and romantic songs has been a finest combo. Read to know audience reaction on this melodious song.

Main Janta Hoon reactions

Song 

Published:
