The Body's Song Khuda Haafiz Trending #1 On Twitter; Here Are Some Fan Reactions

The Body's makers released a new song titled Khuda Haafiz. The makers of the film released the romantic number on YouTube as well as other music streaming platforms. The song is sung by the singing sensation Arijit Singh who is one of the most loved and melodious singers of contemporary times while the music of the song is given by Arko while the lyrics of the song are written by Manoj Muntashir & Arko. The music video of the song stars all the lead actors of the movie. The song was also trending #1 on Twitter and fans were quick to take to their Twitter handles to let everyone know about it.

Here are the fans' reaction to the song

I watched #KhudaHaafiz video ❤❣ So much heart touching song Emraan! ❤ Also the video! I loved it ❤ @emraanhashmi #TheBody pic.twitter.com/Uu2SPBbi5z — Far nazz-IRAN (@Amri_Farnaz) December 5, 2019

Lovely Song #KhudaHaafiz @emraanhashmi 8 Days For The Body pic.twitter.com/Xn3vzlmvvI — Big Fan Of Emraan Hashmi (@big_emraan) December 5, 2019

#KhudaHaafiz is something that Arijitans will never forget.

Only #ArijitSingh can do magic like this on this song.

Hats off to @ArkoPravo19 for beautiful composition.@emraanhashmi deserve this song because of his history 🤩

Lyrics are catchy @manojmuntashir

Thanks all 😊🙏 — Niraj Prajapati (@niraj290898) December 5, 2019

Apart from Khuda Haafiz, there are three other songs released by the makers of the film titled Main Janta Hoon, Aaina, and Jhalak Dhikla Jaa Reloaded. The trailer of the movie has already crossed 30 million views on YouTube. The Jeethu Joseph directorial is a mystery-thriller which is set to hit the box office on December 13, 2019.

