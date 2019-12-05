The Debate
The Debate
The Body's Song Khuda Haafiz Trending #1 On Twitter; Here Are Some Fan Reactions

Bollywood News

The body movie's new song titled Khuda Haafiz sung by the melodious singer Arijit Singh was trending on Twitter. Read to know about fans' reactions to the song

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
the body

The Body's makers released a new song titled Khuda Haafiz. The makers of the film released the romantic number on YouTube as well as other music streaming platforms. The song is sung by the singing sensation Arijit Singh who is one of the most loved and melodious singers of contemporary times while the music of the song is given by Arko while the lyrics of the song are written by Manoj Muntashir & Arko. The music video of the song stars all the lead actors of the movie. The song was also trending #1 on Twitter and fans were quick to take to their Twitter handles to let everyone know about it.

Here are the fans' reaction to the song

Apart from Khuda Haafiz, there are three other songs released by the makers of the film titled Main Janta Hoon, Aaina, and Jhalak Dhikla Jaa Reloaded. The trailer of the movie has already crossed 30 million views on YouTube. The Jeethu Joseph directorial is a mystery-thriller which is set to hit the box office on December 13, 2019.

 

 

Published:
