The Crown: Imelda Staunton To Take Over From Olivia Colman As The Queen?

Actress Imelda Staunton is rumoured to take over from Olivia Colman as the Queen in Netflix regal drama The Crown. The 63-year-old will reportedly take over from the Olivia for the upcoming seasons five and six of the popular show.

Imelda Staunton is a star who has done numerous stage performances and acted on screen for over four decades, Staunton is very much loved in the British entertainment industry with countless roles to her name. The award-winning actress has featured in many top films in the industry. She has starred in movies like the Harry Potter films, Finding Your Feet (2017), Maleficent (2014), and Vera Drake (2004) which also nominated the actor for an Oscar for her lead role in the film.

"This time, we are the endangered species.” Season Three of The Crown, now streaming. pic.twitter.com/rbRNAmWAEA — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) November 17, 2019

Olivia Colman - Why the replacement?

Olivia Colman made her debut in season three of the series this past Sunday when 10 episodes of season three were made available on the platform. And from the reports coming in, it now appears that the show producers are looking to the future. The makers have reportedly made the decision for a change in cast rather than using technology to digitally age the actors. The earlier two seasons of the show saw Claire Foy portray the Queen. She took up the role alongside Matt Smith when the series first started in 2016. Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter currently portray the role of Philip and Princess Margaret, respectively.

Searching for the history behind Season Three? In the first episode of Beneath The Crown, we delve deeper into Princess Margaret's tour of the US. pic.twitter.com/cXzYFLUVol — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) November 21, 2019

