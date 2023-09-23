The Great Indian Family Box Office Day 1: Vicky Kaushal Film Off To Dismal Start

The Great Indian Family hit the big screen on September 22. The Vicky Kaushal-Manushi Chillar film is a family drama rooted against the backdrop of a social message. The film opened to a decent start at the box office.

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar headline The Great Indian Family.

The movie released on September 22.

The film is helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and features Vicky Kaushal playing the character of Bhajan Kumar.

The Great Indian Family off to a slow start

As per Sacnilk's early estimates, The Great Indian Family minted ₹1.40 crore. While the number is not too high in comparison to the recent releases, the film has a lot to earn in order to emerge as a hit. On the first day, the film ran at an occupancy of 10.09%.

The Great Indian Family has fared lesser on its opening day than Vicky Kaushal’s last outing Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Classified as a sleeper hit with Sara Ali Khan in the lead along with Vicky, the film grossed ₹88.35 crore in its lifetime and ₹5.49 crore on its opening day, as per Sacnilk. The Great Indian Family also faces the heat from Atlee-directed Jawan which raked ₹7 crores on its third Friday, the day Vicky Kaushal starrer hit the big screen.

Vicky Kaushal talks about his role in The Great Indian Family

Actor Vicky Kaushal says his upcoming film "The Great Indian Family" underlines the significance of India's diversity and values in an entertaining way. Actor Vicky Kaushal says his upcoming film "The Great Indian Family" underlines the significance of India's diversity and values in an entertaining way. "It is a celebration of our family values, our diversity. It is all said in a way, which is not like where we are trying to teach or preach you something. It is said in a way that is entertaining. It will make you laugh, it will make you feel good about being part of the Indian family and culture," the 35-year-old told PTI in an interview.

