Last Updated:

The Great Indian Family Box Office Day 1: Vicky Kaushal Film Off To Dismal Start

The Great Indian Family hit the big screen on September 22. Vicky Kaushal plays a devotional singer who undergoes an existential crisis upon realising a truth.

Bollywood News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
The Great Indian Family

A still from The Great Indian Family (image: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)


The Great Indian Family hit the big screen on September 22. The Vicky Kaushal-Manushi Chillar film is a family drama rooted against the backdrop of a social message. The film opened to a decent start at the box office. 

3 things you need to know 

  • Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar headline The Great Indian Family. 
  • The movie released on September 22. 
  • The film is helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and features Vicky Kaushal playing the character of Bhajan Kumar.

The Great Indian Family off to a slow start 

As per Sacnilk's early estimates, The Great Indian Family minted ₹1.40 crore. While the number is not too high in comparison to the recent releases, the film has a lot to earn in order to emerge as a hit. On the first day, the film ran at an occupancy of 10.09%.

READ | Vicky Kaushal on his character in The Great Indian Family: He is a very innocent

(The Great Indian Family poster | Image: Instagram/Vicky Kaushal)

The Great Indian Family has fared lesser on its opening day than Vicky Kaushal’s last outing Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Classified as a sleeper hit with Sara Ali Khan in the lead along with Vicky, the film grossed ₹88.35 crore in its lifetime and ₹5.49 crore on its opening day, as per Sacnilk. The Great Indian Family also faces the heat from Atlee-directed Jawan which raked ₹7 crores on its third Friday, the day Vicky Kaushal starrer hit the big screen. 

READ | The Great Indian Family is not the film Vicky Kaushal thought it was, reveals actor

Vicky Kaushal talks about his role in The Great Indian Family 

Actor Vicky Kaushal says his upcoming film "The Great Indian Family" underlines the significance of India's diversity and values in an entertaining way. Actor Vicky Kaushal says his upcoming film "The Great Indian Family" underlines the significance of India's diversity and values in an entertaining way. "It is a celebration of our family values, our diversity. It is all said in a way, which is not like where we are trying to teach or preach you something. It is said in a way that is entertaining. It will make you laugh, it will make you feel good about being part of the Indian family and culture," the 35-year-old told PTI in an interview.

READ | The Great Indian Family: Ashutosh Ujjwal reveals how he bagged role in Vicky Kaushal film

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | The Great Indian Family: Vicky Kaushal talks about how his Jagraata memories came in handy
READ | Sophie Turner steps out with daughter Willa amid custody battle with Joe Jonas | Watch
First Published:
COMMENT