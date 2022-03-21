Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s latest release The Kashmir Files received appreciation from the Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. The PK actor spoke about the film based on the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits, during the recent conference for SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR in Delhi. The actor joined the cast of RRR, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt at the event, where he was asked about his views on The Kashmir Files.

He said that he would definitely watch the film and added that every Indian should watch it as it is based on a tragic event. During the press conference, the actor was asked about his views on the film and how it acted as a game-changer. Replying to the question, the actor during the press conference revealed that he has not yet watched the film, but he wants to watch it and would like to know about the agony of the people.

Aamir Khan shares views on The Kashmir Files

In the Kashmir Files, Aamir said in Hindi, “Ji zaroor dekhunga main. Wo ek history ka aisa hissa hai, humara dil dukta hai usme. Jo Kashmiri Pandits ke sath hua hain, wo yakeenan bahut hi dukh ki baat hai, aur aise film jo bani hain us topic pe, wo yakeenan har Hindustani ko dekhna chaiye aur har Hindustani ko yaad karna chahiye ki ek insan hai, jab us par atyachar hua to kya beet ti hai. (I will definitely watch the film. It is a part of our history that aches our heart. What happened with the Kashmiri Pandits is really very sad. Every Indian should watch the film made on this subject and should recall how it feels when a person goes through such trauma).”

Further, the actor commented upon the fact that the film has touched upon the emotional strings of the people who were happy to see the story being finally out after 32 years. Sharing his views on the same, he said, “This film has touched the emotions of all people who believe in humanity and that's what is wonderful. I will definitely watch the film and I am so happy to see that the film is successful. I feel this is the time in India which was sad, people should look at carefully and remember.” The film directed by Vivek Agnihotri, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar in key roles. It is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in then Jammu & Kashmir in 1990.

IMAGE: Instagram/AnupamKher/PTI