'The Kashmir Files' Box Office Day 10: Collection Nears ₹175 Cr After Highest 1-day Figure

An amount of Rs 200 crore is a sureshot milestone for The Kashmir Files, and it remains to be seen how far it would go in its lifetime run at the ticket windows. This was after the Anupam Kher-Mithun Chakraborty starrer, on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, grew further on Sunday to record its highest-single day figure in its run.

The movie witnessed a magnificent second weekend at the box office. It has thus gone to record one of the highest second-weekends of all time.

The Kashmir Files: Day 10/second weekend box office collections

The Kashmir Files, as per a report on Box Office India, earned around Rs 27-28 crore on Sunday, as per the early estimates. The film shot off tremendously after collecting in the Rs 18-19 crore throughout the last week, first by recording its highest single-day figure of Rs 24.80 crore on Saturday, and then bettering that on Sunday.

The second-weekend collections are likely to be around the Rs 72-73 crore range.

The collections were only behind Baahubali: The Conclusion, which earned around Rs 85 crore in its second weekend and Dangal, which minted around Rs 74 crore.

The total collections of the movie thus stand in the Rs 168-170 crore range.

The Kashmir Files expands reach

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files makers are expanding the film's reach to showcase it to maximum audiences. After finding good number of footfalls in US and Canada, the film released in Nepal recently.

They are also dubbing the film in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam languages. Until the dubbed versions arrive in the theatres, the film is available with English subtitles in states like Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala.

The film, which had reportedly released in just 630 theatres on day 1, is now being shown in over 4000 screens. The total number of screens were 4320, including 320 screens abroad, and there are more than 11,200 shows of the movie shown around the world.

The film has been made tax-free in states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, Tripura as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's backing of the movie, and Home Minister Amit Shah meeting the team were some of the other highlights of the political support for the movie.