'The Kashmir Files' Banned In Singapore For 'one-sided Portrayal'? Vivek Agnihotri Reacts

While Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files continues to garner love and praise in the country and other parts of the world, the film will be banned in Singapore. According to PTI, the authorities have mentioned that the movie is 'beyond Singapore’s film classification guidelines'. The statement has been issued by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), along with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The authorities said that The Kashmir Files has been 'refused classification' owing to its 'provocative and one-sided portrayal of Muslims' and "the depictions of Hindus being persecuted in the on-going conflict in Kashmir." They told Channel News Asia, "These representations have the potential to cause enmity between different communities, and disrupt social cohesion and religious harmony in our multiracial and multi-religious society."

The authorities further added that under the film classification guidelines, “any material that is denigrating to racial or religious communities in Singapore” will be refused classification."

The ban has led to a wave of reactions on social media, with many calling out the film for its alleged 'propaganda'. Reacting to one such tweet by a Byline Times correspondent, Vivek Agnihotri responded, "Oh dear, but it’s still running successfully in its 10th week in your own country. Blacks, Jews, Christians, whites are all standing up in solidarity with the persecuted Kashmiri Hindu community. Maybe, Hindutva is showing light to USA."

A tweet by the Member of Parliament from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, also led to a squabble between him and Vivek Agnihotri-Anupam Kher. Tharoor tweeted a news article and wrote, "Film promoted by India’s ruling party, #KashmirFiles, banned in Singapore.”

Calling Tharoor out for his stark remarks, Agnihotri called the former a “fopdoodle” (a stupid person) and gnashnab” (one who complains all the time) and added, "FYI, Singapore is most regressive censor in the world. It even banned The Last Temptations of Jesus Christ (ask your madam) Even a romantic film called #TheLeelaHotelFiles will be banned. Pl stop making fun of Kashmiri Hindu Genocide."

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher also wrote, "Dear @ShashiTharoor! Your callousness towards the #KashmiriHindus genocide is tragic. If nothing else at least for #Sunanda’s sake who was a Kashmiri herself you should show some sensitivity towards #KashmiriPandits & not feel victorious about a country banning #TheKashmirFiles!."

