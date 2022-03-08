'The Kashmir Files': Bombay HC Dismisses Petition Seeking To Stop The Release Of The Film

The Bombay High court has reportedly dismissed public interest litigation seeking to stop the release of the movie The Kashmir Files. The film starring Anupam Kher along with notable actors like Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Prakash Belavadi and more tells the heartwrenching story of the Kashmir genocide that happened in 1990. Veteran actor Anupam Kher will be essaying the role of a Kashmiri Pandit named Pushkar Nath in the film.

Bombay High Court dismisses a petition seeking to stop the release of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. The film can now be released on its scheduled date of 11th March. pic.twitter.com/qf6aHOJIOp — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2022

The movie was earlier set to release on Republic Day this year but was compelled to postpone it in the wake of surging cases of COVID-19. The recently filed PIL was also threatening to delay the release of the hotly-buzzed film further, however, the court has now provided a relief to the makers by giving it a green light.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, ANI reported that the Bombay High Court has provided relief to the Vivek Agnihotri directed The Kashmir Files as they dismissed the petition seeking to stop its release. The film will now release on its original date which is March 11, 2022. The tweet read, ''Bombay High Court dismisses a petition seeking to stop the release of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. The film can now be released on its scheduled date of 11th March.''

For the unversed, as per a report from Live Law, the PIL was filed by Intezar Hussain Sayed from Uttar Pradesh who claimed that the film hurt the religious sentiments of the Muslim community. The PIL also claimed that the film's trailer included 'very potent mixture of inflammatory scenes which are bound to cause communal violence in the prevailing circumstances in the country.

