Anupam Kher Gets Teary-eyed As He Talks About His Role In 'The Kashmir Files'; Watch

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film The Kashmir Files. The film is all set to narrate the painful and heartwrenching story of the Kashmir genocide that took place in 1990. Anupam Kher will play the role of a Kashmiri Pandit named Pushkar Nath, which was also the actor's father's name. During the press conference of the film, Anupam Kher revealed it was difficult for him to play the role.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kher recently shared a video of him talking at a press conference from a scene from The Kashmir Files. In the video, the actor mentioned how he had to project what he was feeling to portray the role in the film. He said, "I want to separate two issues over here. Just because I am a Kashmiri Pandit, does not mean that I will be able to portray that pain unless I can project what I am feeling."

'I am so happy that Vivek and Pallavi made this film': Anupam Kher

The actor further revealed it became more difficult to do the role when he came to know his character's name was Pushkar Nath, which was his father's name.

With tears in his eyes, Anupam Kher expressed one of the most difficult parts of portraying the character. He said, "How do I separate the emotions of Anupam Kher from the emotions of actor Anupam Kher."

The actor further explained his role and said, "He gets dementia, he does not know what is happening. On top of it, I had to do scenes with Darshan Kumar, who was not at the same wavelength as a character of Pushkar Nath."

A 20 minutes documentary was screened at the press conference for the media personnel. Addressing them, Anupam Kher said, "I am so happy that Vivek and Pallavi made this film. Because, aap log to bohot saari cheezo se joojte hai as journalists (you deal with a lot of people as journalists), but is kamre ki khaamoshi batati hai ki aapko bhi kahin to jhatka laga hai (but this silence tells me that somewhere even you have been affected). And that is the biggest achievement I will say of the film because when the pain reaches other people, then half the job is done."

More about 'The Kashmir Files'

The Kashmir Files is helmed by Vivek Agnihotri. It stars several National Award-winning actors, including Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Prakash Belavadi and Anupam Kher.

The film also features Darshan Kumar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Bhasha Sumbali, Atul Srivastava, Mrinal Kulkarni, Puneet Issar and Prithviraj Sarnaik. The movie is set to hit the theatres on 11 March 2022.

(Image: @anupamkher/Instagram)