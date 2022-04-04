Last Updated:

'The Kashmir Files' Box Office: Anupam Kher Starrer Set To Enter Rs 250 Cr Club In Week 4

Despite facing tough competition at the box office, director Vivek Agnihotri’s recent release, 'The Kashmir Files', looks all set to enter the Rs 250 cr club.

Written By
Prachi Arya
The Kashmir Files, The Kashmir Files BO collection, The Kashmir Files BO week 4 collection, Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher

Image: @TheKashmirFiles/Facebook


Despite facing tough competition at the box office, director Vivek Agnihotri’s recent release, The Kashmir Files, has been facing fantastic growth. Despite the RRR juggernaut and John Abraham starrer Attack Part 1 at the box office, the Anupam Kher starrer is all set to enter the Rs 250 crore mark. The film, that had hit the theatres on March 11, has seen a fantastic collection.

The film which is based on the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits due to a genocide caused by Paksitan-backed separatists, had stirred reviews from people all across the world. The film that had opened to great reviews at the box office, has currently raked in Rs 245 crore at the box office after four weeks of a successful run. 

'The Kashmir Files' to enter Rs 250 crore

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film minted Rs 1.50 crore on Friday, Rs 2.25 crore on Saturday, and Rs 3 crore on Sunday. The tally takes it to a total of Rs 245 crore and as the film continues to see ticket sales, it looks all set to enter the Rs 250 crore club this week.

READ | 'Kashmir Files': Not just India, here's how Anupam Kher starrer scripted history globally

Adarsh tweeted, “The Kashmir Files scores yet again, despite two new releases [Attack and Morbius] and holdover title [RRR] taking a chunk of its screens, prime shows, and business… All set for Rs 250 crore [Week 4] Friday 1.50 crore, Saturday 2.25 crore, Sunday 3 crore. Total: Rs 245.03 crore.”

READ | Vivek Agnihotri accuses Sharad Pawar of 'hypocrisy' over stand on 'The Kashmir Files'

Apart from this, Vivek Agnihotri took to Instagram and informed about the worldwide record of the film. Looking at the fondness of the people towards the film and the brilliant storyline, the director revealed that the film has raked in Rs 331 crore at the worldwide box office as of today. While thanking his fans for the outpour of love, Vivek wrote, “Thanks to all Indians all over the world in helping The Kashmir Files tell the TRUTH to the world. (sic)”

READ | 'The Kashmir Files' hits another milestone in global box office, beats all in third week

The Kashmir Files covers the brutal human sufferings and tribulations faced by the Kashmiri Pandit community, which eventually led to their exodus from the Kashmir valley in 1990. The Kashmir Files has been bankrolled by Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi, Tej Narayan Agarwal, and Abhishek Agarwal under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha, and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

READ | Anupam Kher shares BTS video of shooting heart-breaking scene for 'The Kashmir Files'

(Image: @TheKashmirFiles/Facebook)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: The Kashmir Files, The Kashmir Files Box Office Collections, The Kashmir Files Box Office earnings
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND