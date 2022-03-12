'The Kashmir Files' Box Office Collection Day 1: Anupam Kher Starrer Had A Bumper Opening

Anupam Kher starrer The Kashmir files was released in theatres on 11 March 2022. The film is a heartwrenching story of Kashmiri Pandits, who were the victim of the 1990 genocide which is remembered as one of the most tragic events of Indian history. The power-packed trailer of the film garnered a lot of attention giving audiences a glimpse of the terror, confusion, and sheer panic that sent shockwaves across Kashmir at that time.

As soon as the film was released it created a massive buzz online with netizens hailing it a 'must-watch.' Many also believed that it takes you on a rollercoaster of emotions that surfaced during the tragic incident. The hype around The Kashmir Files is reflected in its box office collection as it kickstarted on a high note.

The Kashmir Files Box office collection

The Kashmir Files opened to some impressive numbers. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial started trending after its release. As per the reports of the Filmy beat, the Anupam Kher-starrer surprised fans with a great opening and managed to mint around 4 crores. The film has made its debut on just 561 screens in India. It has had tremendous occupancy in Friday evening and night shows. Overall it had a power-packed solid opening after releasing on a limited number of screens. If it continues with this pace then it might work in the favour of the film.

More about The Kashmir Files

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. The movie boasts of a powerhouse of talent including National award winners Pallavi Joshi, Prakash Belavadi, Anupam Kher, and Mithun Chakraborty and other acclaimed names like Darshan Kumar, Bhasha Sumbali, Chinmay Mandlekar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Atul Srivastava, and Prithviraj Sarnaik. The film is bankrolled by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

IMAGE: Instagram/VivekAgnihotri