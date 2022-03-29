RRR Box Office Collection, Day 4: SS Rajamouli's Film 'sure Shot Hit' Post Record Monday

RRR might not have been a phenomenon at the box office like SS Rajamouli's last film RRR, but the action film is doing wonders. The Ram Charan-Jr NTR-starrer put up an impressive total over the weekend, earning over Rs 70 crore for the Hindi version and a reported Rs 500 crore across the globe.

Monday is often termed as a 'litmus test' in trade circles, as the day's collections often determine the direction towards a hit or flop that a movie could take. And if the early estimates are anything to go by, RRR has passed this test with flying colours.

The film witnessed a minor drop on its fourth day to register the best Monday collections in the COVID-19 pandemic era. The period action drama was now all set to enter the Rs 100-crore mark in five days.

RRR Hindi Version Box Office Day 4

RRR, as per a report on Box Office, earned around Rs 17 crore for the Hindi version on Monday. The movie saw a drop of 10-15 percent from the Friday figure, which was a good performance by the movie making it a 'sure-shot hit.' It could end up as one of the top 15 Monday collections of all time.

The total collections of the film now stand at around Rs 92 crore, and the three-figure mark was likely to be breached by Tuesday.

While the ticket prices could have been a factor in the film recording a praiseworthy act over the weekend, the Monday figures showed that the film has come to its own. The figures for the morning shows on Friday were 30 percent lower than that on Friday, but RRR picked up from the afternoon shows, along the lines of the performances on Friday and Saturday.

Mass belts like Gujarat, Rajasthan, CI, and UP performed on the levels as that of Friday, but NCR and Punjab witnessed the biggest drop at 25 percent, which was still good.

In multiplexes, the footfalls were higher on Monday than that on Friday, and almost as much as the numbers recorded on Saturday, and ticket prices could have proved to be the reason for the low collections that any centre recorded.

The film was gearing up for a big run over the next few weeks, the report added.

RRR - India & global collections

RRR, as per a report on Sacnilk, was on course to earn around Rs 45 crore across the country on Monday, according to the early estimates. Its total collections in India, thus stand at Rs 362 crore.

A majority of this figure has come from the Telugu version, which has earned over Rs 200 crore. The Tamil version has minted over Rs 20 crore, the Malayalam film earned around Rs 10 crore and the Kannada version grossed about a crore, the report added.

The worldwide collections were already over Rs 500 crore by the end of the weekend. It remains to be seen how much was added from here on.