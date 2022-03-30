'The Kashmir Files' Box Office Collections, Day 19: Film Takes 1 More Step Towards ₹250 Cr

The Kashmir Files is strengthening its tag as an 'all time blockbuster' with every passing day. At a time when a majority of films fail to go beyond two weeks at the box office, the Anupam Kher-Mithun Chakraborty-starrer was still going strong in its third week. On its third Tuesday, the film put in another decent performance.

As a result, the Rs 250 crore-mark, which has been termed as the next target for the movie, seems nearer.

The Kashmir Files Day 19 box office collections

The Kashmir Files, as per a report by Taran Adarsh, earned Rs 2.75 crore on Tuesday. With that, the movie has collected Rs 234.03 crore. Apart from the term 'all time blockbuster', the trade analyst also stated that the movie was 'racing towards Rs 250 crore.'

The point to note was that RRR was the first choice for moviegoers in its first week, but The Kashmir Files figures were still being reported. Another film between these two films, Bachchhan Paandey, turned out to be a flop at the box office, and its collections were not being reported much, as it was running in hardly any shows as compared to RRR and The Kashmir Files.

The Kashmir Files highest-grossing Bollywood film of COVID-19 pandemic

The Kashmir Files is, by far, the highest-grossing film of the pandemic era. The second-best till now has been Sooryavanshi, which had earned Rs 196 crore in India. The only competition for it can be the Hindi version of RRR, which minted Rs 107 crore in five days and was receiving a good response at the ticket windows.

However, the success of The Kashmir Files success will stand out this year, as it is one of the rare instances of a mid-budget film grossing such a high amount. The manner in which it earned Rs 18-19 crore in the first week, and over Rs 20 in the second weekend was unprecedented in recent times.

Moreover, veterans like Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty tasted their first Rs 200-crore success of their decades-long careers. Even director Vivek Agnihotri and the other members of the cast entered the coveted club through this film.