'The Kashmir Files' Box Office, Day 9: Film Records Big Jump; 2nd Only To 'Baahubali 2'

The Kashmir Files is unstoppable at the box office! The movie is being lapped up by the audiences in a way that has been unprecedented in the history of Indian cinema.

The movie, which had opened at Rs 3.55 crore, had surprised netizens by earning in the Rs 18-19 crore range throughout last week. The Anupam Kher-Mithun Chakraborty movie has now taken another big jump, with close to Rs 25 crore coming in on Saturday.

The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 9

The Kashmir Files, as per a report by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, minted Rs 24.80 crore on its second Saturday. Not just did it collect its highest single-day figure till now, the film has taken another step towards Rs 150 crore, as its total now stood at Rs 141.25 crore.

It has thus got the second-highest Day 9 figure of all-time, only behind Baahubali: The Conclusion, which had earned Rs 26.50 crore on its ninth day.

Once again, it has beaten Dangal, which earned close to Rs 400 crore at the Indian box office, as it had earned Rs 23 crore on its ninth day.

That was not all, the estimated Sunday collections of The Kashmir Files was being tipped for around Rs 28-30 crore.

#TheKashmirFiles is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Day 9 [Sat] is HIGHER than *all 8 days*... Trending like #Baahubali2 in *Weekend 2*... There's a *strong possibility* of hitting ₹ 28 cr - ₹ 30 cr today [Day 10]... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr. Total: ₹ 141.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/zYB0L6RiOj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 20, 2022

The movie could thus, touch Rs 170 crore by the end of the second weekend.

The Kashmir Files affects Bachchhan Paandey collections, will it affect RRR?

A film starring Akshay Kumar very rarely plays second fiddle at the box office, but that has been the case with Bachchhan Paandey. The film had opened Rs 13.25 crore and as per Box office India, the collections fell down to Rs 11 crore on Saturday.

Not many would have imagined that an Akshay Kumar film would earn, on its second day, less than half of a film on its ninth day and that without any so-called 'superstar' in the cast. But that has happened, amid the appreciation for The Kashmir Files.

After coming close to Baahubali 2 in terms of collections, The Kashmir Files is now set to have another SS Rajamouli film RRR as a competition at the box office. The much-delayed but much-anticipated period action film releases on Friday, and it would be interesting to see if this film would also be affected by The Kashmir Files.