'The Kashmir Files' Box Office, Day 12: Film Drops Marginally But On Course For 2 Feats

The Kashmir Files has been a juggernaut at the box office! The film has completed 12 days at the box office and is still going strong. The Anupam Kher-Mithun Chakraborty movie has been minting double-digit figures even now, a rare occurrence in the film industry.

Though the movie witnessed its lowest figure after a run of many days, it was poised to hit Rs 200 crore on Thursday.

The Kashmir Files box office Day 12

The Kashmir Files, as per a report by Taran Adarsh, earned Rs 10.25 crore on Tuesday. The figure was the lowest for the movie after a run of nine days, where they earned over Rs 15 crore on most of the days. After the highest collection of over Rs 26 crore on Sunday, the movie earned Rs 12.40 crore on Monday, which broke the upward-run that had started from Day 3.

The film has collected double digits since earning Rs 3.55 crore and Rs 8.50 crore on Friday and Saturday. In most cases, films earn double-digit figures in the first weekend, and then mint single-digit amounts. However, it has been the opposite in The Kashmir Files' case.

Adarsh stated that the trending was strong on the weekdays and that it would cross the Rs 200 crore mark by Thursday.

The other feat that The Kashmir Files is set to achieve was that it was set to emerge as the highest-grossing film in the COVID-19 pandemic era. The record till now was held by Sooryavanshi, which earned just over Rs 195 crore in its lifetime run in India.

The Vivek Agnihotri directorial might beat this figure on Wednesday itself or definitely by Thursday.

Box office of Bachchhan Paandey amid RRR release

Meanwhile, Bachchhan Paandey failed to live up to the expectations, and the collections of the movie were said to be around Rs 43 crore, as per reports. Any chances of the film's turnaround were minimal, not just because The Kashmir Files was ruling, but also because of the release of RRR on Friday. With The Kashmir Files finally witnessing a drop, it is likely that the SS Rajamouli film starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn would stand a chance for an impressive opening.

Image: Instagram/@vivekagnihotri