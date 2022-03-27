'The Kashmir Files' Box Office, Day 16: Anupam Kher Film Witnesses Jump Despite 'RRR' Buzz

The past two weeks had been dominated by The Kashmir Files' box office juggernaut, and RRR took over the reins as the first choice for moviegoers this week. Despite witnessing a drop amid the RRR buzz, the former was still doing well at the ticket windows, considering that it was the third week now. After coming down to single-digit figures over the last few days following a run of impressive collections, the movie once again witnessed a jump in collections on Saturday.

The movie has thus neared the Rs 220-crore mark at the ticket windows.

The Kashmir Files Day 16 box office collections

The Kashmir Files, as per a report on Box Office India, earned around Rs 7.50 crore on Saturday. This was a day after the collections had fallen to Rs 4.50 crore for the first time since the opening day, after a run of two weeks in excess of over Rs 8 crore collections every day.

The 16-day collections now stand at around Rs 219-220 crore. The film, based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, was expected to cross the Rs 225 crore by the end of its third weekend. Despite the RRR buzz on the other end, the movie was on course to mint around over Rs 20 crore for the third weekend and around Rs 35 crore in its third week.

The Kashmir Files has gone to to become the highest-grossing film in the COVID-19 pandemic era. It beat the record of Sooryavanshi, which had collected around Rs 196 crore. It remains to be seen if RRR would go on to beat this record.

The Kashmir Files box office milestones

It was also the first Rs 200-crore club films for veteran actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty as well as the other members of the cast like Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, among others and for director Vivek Agnihotri.

It was only the first film to hit the Rs 200-crore mark, since Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior achieved the milestone in January-February in 2020.

The film also achieved the third-highest second week of all time, with around Rs 110 crore, only behind Baahubali 2, which minted close to Rs 150 crore and Dangal, which had collected around Rs 115 crore.