'The Kashmir Files' Box Office, Day 5: Movie Sets Rare Feat By Earning More Than Sunday

The Kashmir Files is out to create history! The movie, based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, is witnessing growth at the box office, that's very rarely seen. A film usually sees its biggest collection on its first Sunday and the collections fall substantially over the weekdays, but this movie is breaking this trend with aplomb.

The Anupam Kher-Mithun Chakraborty-Pallavi Joshi-starrer has earned more than what it collected on Sunday, on Day 5. As per reports, the film minted around Rs 17-18 crore on Tuesday.

The Kashmir Files Day 5 box office

The Kashmir Files, as per a report on Box Office India, has not just crossed the Rs 50-crore-mark, but also inched closer to the Rs 60-crore mark after the initial estimates pegging the fifth day collections to Rs 17-18 crore.

The film was likely to earn in the Rs 90-100 crore range in its first week. The film was set to enjoy a Rs 20-crore collection on a single day soon, and it remains to be seen if it would happen in this week or over the weekend.

The bookings have been unprecedented for the movie, as national and independent multiplex chains are witnessing a thunderous response, and complete screenings are being booked by people and even companies, the report added.

The four-day collections had stood at Rs 42.20 crore, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

This was aided by the movie witnessing a Rs 15 crore collection on Monday, as it maintained similar collections to that of Sunday, reversing the common trend of a drop on the fourth day.

It had already beaten the Monday figures of hits like Sooryavanshi, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and many such blockbusters would be beaten with The Kashmir Files' Tuesday figures.

The Kashmir Files get Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support

PM Modi had met The Kashmir Files' artist couple, director Vivek Agnihotri and actor Pallavi Joshi, both producers of the movie recently. On Tuesday, he extended support to the movie by saying that there was a 'conspiracy' against the film to suppress the 'truth.'