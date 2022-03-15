A film that releases on Friday generally drops significantly on Monday when the week kicks in, and the collections of this day generally is considered the 'litmus test' for the success of a movie. However, that was not the case with the latest release, The Kashmir Files. The film had surprised trade pundits by recording collections almost four times that of the opening day on Sunday, and on Monday, it displayed another rare feat, by maintaining its Sunday collections even for a Monday.

The film has been declared a 'smash hit' and is on its way to become a 'blockbuster.'

The Kashmir Files Day 4 box office collections

The Kashmir Files, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, collected Rs 15.05 crore on Monday, just marginally lower than the Rs 15.10 crore witnessed on Sunday. The four-day collections of the movie thus stand at Rs 42.20 crore, growing over 10 times that of the collections Rs 3.55 crore on Friday in the next three days, with Rs 8.50 crore on Saturday and the next two days minting in the Rs 15-crore range.

Adarsh stated that most films crash or fall on the crucial Monday, but The Kashmir Files was on a 'record-smashing spree'. He added that with Monday collections being similar to that of Sunday proved that it was 'on course to become a blockbuster.'

While *most films* crash/fall on the crucial Monday, #TheKashmirFiles is on a RECORD-SMASHING SPREE... Mon is similar to Sun… #TKF is a SMASH-HIT… On course to be a BLOCKBUSTER… Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 15.05 cr. Total: ₹ 42.20 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/yyd2qbwcB1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 15, 2022

The film also beat Sooryavanshi, which collected close to Rs 200 crore overall, in terms of its Monday collections. The Akshay Kumar had earned Rs 14.51 crore on its fourth day, while recent hit Gangubai Kathiawadi had collected Rs 8.19 crore.

Not just the COVID-19 pandemic era releases, the Monday collections were better than even some of the biggest blockbusters in recent years, Uri: The Surgical Strike, which earned Rs 245 crore, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which collected Rs 280 crore. The Monday collections of these two movies in the pre-COVID era were Rs 10.51 crore and Rs 13.75 crore respectively.

The Kashmir Files earns praises from celebrities, declared tax-free

Actors like Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Yami Gautam, sportspersons like Suresh Raina, and politicians like Abhishek Manu Singhvi have praised the film. Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tripura, Haryana have declared the film as tax-free.