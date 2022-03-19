'The Kashmir Files' Box Office Day 8: Film Breaks 'Dangal' Record, Nearing 'Bahubali 2'

After being released in theatres, The Kashmir Files has become the talk of the town. Apart from igniting heated political debate over its plot depicting the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits caused by Pakistan-backed terrorists, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial is churning impressive figures at the box office.

The film, which had started its run at the box office with a mere Rs 3.55 crore opening, has entered the Rs 100-crore club within just eight days. The movie has already been termed as an 'all-time blockbuster' among mid-range films, and it is now coming on par with some of the other all-time blockbusters.

On its day 8, The Kashmir Files joined the likes of some of the highest-grosser in Indian cinema history like Baahubali: The Conclusion and Dangal. The movie fell short of the former's highest day 8 figure, but beat the latter's collection on the day, with another impressive performance.

The Kashmir Files day 8 box office collections

The Kashmir Files, as per a report by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, crossed Rs 19 crore for the second time in its run. The movie had earned Rs 19.05 crore on Wednesday and it went higher, recording its highest tally for a single day, earning Rs 19.15 crore on Friday.

The total collections of the movie, thus stand at Rs 116.45 crore in India.

It thus recorded the second-highest day 8 figure of all time, beating Dangal's Rs 18.59 crore, and coming just short of Baahubali 2's Rs 19.75 crore.

#TheKashmirFiles creates HISTORY… *Day 8* of #TKF [₹ 19.15 cr] is AT PAR with #Baahubali2 [₹ 19.75 cr] and HIGHER THAN #Dangal [₹ 18.59 cr], the two ICONIC HITS… #TKF is now in august company of ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTERS… [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr. Total: ₹ 116.45 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/sjLWXV78J9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2022

The film was now all set to cross the Rs 150-crore mark over the next two days, as the advance bookings for the weekend has been 'phenomenal,' as per the trade analyst. The movie was also being dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam and it remains to be seen how the collections would be boosted after it releases in multiple languages.

#TheKashmirFiles highlights...

⭐ Records its HIGHEST *single day total* on [second] Fri [₹ 19.15 cr]

⭐ Will comfortably cross ₹ 150 cr in Weekend 2

⭐ Advance bookings for [second] Sat and Sun are PHENOMENAL

⭐ Being dubbed in #Tamil, #Telugu, #Kannada and #Malayalam pic.twitter.com/QIfBj7kmcB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2022

The Kashmir Files only 4th film of COVID pandemic era to enter Rs 100-crore club

The Kashmir Files became the fourth film after Sooryavanshi, 83, and Gangubai Kathiawadi to enter the Rs 100-crore club in the pandemic era. While The Kashmir Files will easily surpass 83 and Gangubai Kathiawadi this weekend, it would be interesting to see if it manages to beat Sooryavanshi, which earned close to Rs 200 crore at the ticket windows.

The film is releasing in 4,000 theatres now, and the chances of it hitting the Rs 200-crore or Rs 300-crore club can't be ruled out.