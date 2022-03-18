It is not often seen that a film that opened in the Rs 3-4 crore range, earns close to Rs 100 crore over its first week. The movie behind such a record-breaking growth has been The Kashmir Files. The film based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 has witnessed historic collections, particularly in the weekdays, which were more than the Sunday figure of Rs 15 crore.

The film has been maintaining collections in the Rs 18-19 crore every day. Here's how the Mithun Chakraborty-Anupam Kher film has been performing at the box office.

The Kashmir Files Week 1 Box Office collections

The Kashmir Files, as per a report by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, minted Rs 18.08 crore on Thursday. It thus added to the Rs 18-19 crore range of the previous two days, and Rs 15 crore range, the two days before that. The film's collections on the first two days, seem a small fraction of the total collections, Rs 3.55 crore on Friday and Rs 8.50 crore on Saturday.

The total collections, thus, was Rs 97.30 crore.

Adarsh stated that it had joined the ranks of 'all-time blockbusters' in terms of mid-range films, , and that it was establishing records and was 'truly unstoppable' at the ticket windows.

#TheKashmirFiles joins the ranks of ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTERS [#Hindi films]… TRULY UNSTOPPABLE, REFUSES TO SLOW DOWN… Will cross ₹ 💯 cr today [#Holi]... Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 15.05 cr, Tue 18 cr, Wed 19.05 cr, Thu 18.05 cr. Total: ₹ 97.30 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Kzgd2SQDDN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2022

He added that the advance bookings of the movie were 'rocking', leaving little doubt on the collections in the second week. He added that at this point it was hard to predict what its lifetime business would be. He stated that one could call it a 'wave or a movement', but it had penned a 'new chapter' in Hindi film business.

Adarsh wrote that the growth from Friday to Thursday was a 'new benchmark' in trends that a mid-budget film had not witnessed till now.

Another 'miraculous trend' about the movie was that it was had grown from 630 screens on Day 1 to 4000 theatres that will showcase the movie in Week 2.

#TheKashmirFiles SHATTERS ALL PREVIOUS RECORDS and ESTABLISHES NEW RECORDS [mid-range films] in Week 1… The journey - from ₹ 3.55 cr [Day 1] to ₹ 97.30 cr [Day 7] - is a NEW BENCHMARK… No mid-range #Hindi film has witnessed a trend like this, EVER... contd... pic.twitter.com/kbtRArplWZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2022

#TheKashmirFiles is sure to dominate in Week 2 as well, the advance bookings are ROCKING… What will be its *lifetime biz*? NO ONE CAN PREDICT RIGHT NOW… Call it a wave or a movement, the fact is, #TKF has penned a NEW CHAPTER in #Hindi film biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2022

The Kashmir Files plot, cast & crew

The movie stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Chinayi Mandlekar, Prakash Belawadi, Puneet Issar, Bhasha Sumbli, among others. The plot of the movie revolves around a man realising the truth about his parents' death after his visit to Kashmir, following his grandfather's death.

The film has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, from a screenplay he penned with Saurabh M. Pandey.