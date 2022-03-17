'The Kashmir Files' BO Day 6: Anupam Kher Starrer Inches Closer Towards 100 Cr Mark

Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files continues to strike hard at the ticket windows as it is on the path to finish the first week by entering the prestigious Rs 100-crore club. Starring National-award winning actors like Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and more, the film depicts the horror and sufferings of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus that took place in 1990. The film purportedly unmasks the truth that was hidden from the people of India for over three decades.

Released on March 11, 2022, the film opened at Rs 3.55 Cr at the box office and gained historic momentum at the ticket window as it collected around Rs 18 Cr on its fifth day. This comes as an unprecedented yet impressive feat as there were no public holidays this week. Moreover, the numbers at the box office appear more impressive considering the amount of controversy and setbacks the Anupam Kher starrer received.

As The Kashmir Files nears the end of its successful first-week run at the box office, check out the latest numbers which also predicts the film's future historic run.

The Kashmir Files Day 6 box office collection

As mentioned earlier, the film made Rs 18 Cr on its fifth day and crossed the Rs 50-crore mark and easily inched towards the Rs 60-crore mark. The film has already managed to beat box office figures of big-budgeted Bollywood films of post-pandemic such as Sooryavanshi, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Uri: The Surgical Strike and more. Continuing its upward stride, The Kashmir Files minted between Rs 18-19 crore, as per Box Office India.

Additionally, as per the outlet, considering the consistent thunderous response from people, the movie is expected to mint around Rs 95-100 crore. Moreover, the festival of Holi, which gives it the advantage of a public holiday, can also possibly propel the film to new achievements at the box office. As per various reports, the film is running houseful across theatres in Delhi/NCR and UP circuits resulting in the revival of theatres during the festive season.

Image: Instagram/@vivekagnihotri