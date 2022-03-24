The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri Alleges Threat; '2 Boys Barged Into My Office'

The Kashmir Files has been one of the most successful films in recent times, but also one of the controversial ones. The film has portrayed one of the dark chapters in the country, the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, and amid the outpouring of praises for the movie, one section has been unhappy. They have called the film a 'propaganda', and director-producer Vivek Agnihotri has received criticism from some.

The filmmaker has now alleged that there have been threats against him too. He recalled two people recently barging into his office and being aggressive towards his staff.

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri alleges threat in the wake of film's success

Vivek Agnihotri, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, alleged that he has received threats since the release. He revealed that two boys recently barged into his office, when he and his wife, actor and one of the producers, Pallavi Joshi, were not present. She stated that only his manager, a middle-aged woman was present in the office at that time. The boys pushed the door and the woman fell, Vivek claimed. The director stated that the duo asked for him, and then fled on being told that he was not in the office.

Vivek added that he did not speak about this incident till now because he did not want to give publicity to 'such elements.' The 48-year-old also told the authorities was no need to 'bother' with the security, referring to the Y-category provided by the Home Ministry. However, the Ministry decided to go ahead with the decision.

The Kashmir Files box office

The Kashmir Files has created a history in the COVID-19 era by emerging as the highest-grossing film since the start of the pandemic. The movie has become the first during this phase to enter the Rs 200-crore club. The figure was aided by a massive jump in collections from day 3, with collections first hitting Rs 15 crore, and even going on to earn Rs 26 crore, by the end of the second weekend.

The movie, however, witnessed a marginal drop, earning Rs 10-12 crore during the weekdays. The film could be impacted with the multi-starrer, multi-lingual film RRR releasing on Friday, it was set to take up a majority of the screens.



Image: Instagram/@vivekagnihotri