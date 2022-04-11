'The Kashmir Files' Enters Rs 250 Cr Club; Ranks 13th Amongst Highest Grossing Hindi Films

Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files has emerged as a massive box office success. The film, which was released on March 11, faced tough competition ever since. While Prabhas' starrer Radhe Shyam first competed with the film at the box office, later, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR also gave the film a tough competition. However, despite the box office battle, The Kashmir Files saw a fantastic collection by the end of its first-month theatrical run as it has now entered the elite Rs 250 crores club.

The Kashmir Files surely touched the hearts of viewers as the film, after one month of its release, is still running in theatres. The movie is based on the 1990 Kashmiri Pandit exodus and narrates the unfiltered and heartwrenching story of the massacre. The movie is now on India's highest grosser film list after it crossed the Rs 250 crores benchmark.

The Kashmir Files box office collection

As per trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, The Kashmir Files has minted a total of Rs 250.73 crores after its first-month theatrical run. As the movie was very near to crossing the benchmark, its weekend collection gave it a push to enter the elite Rs 250 crores club. On Friday, April 8, the film minted Rs 50 lacs, while Rs 85 lacs on Saturday, April 9. On April 10, the film did a business of Rs 1.15 crore. The Anupam Kher starrer is currently facing tough competition from Rajamouli's RRR and John Abraham's Attack: Part 1. The film has now become India's 13th highest grosser of all time. The film critic also shared some behind the scenes photos featuring Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi.

More about The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files is helmed by Vivek Agnihotri. The film follows the story of The Kashmiri Pandit exodus that took place in 1990. The film rightly showcases the pain of the Kashmiri Pandit community. It stars several National Award-winning actors, including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and Prakash Belavadi. The film also features Darshan Kumar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Bhasha Sumbali, Atul Srivastava, Mrinal Kulkarni, Puneet Issar and Prithviraj Sarnaik.

Image: Facebook/@vivekagnihotri