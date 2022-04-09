'The Kashmir Files' Gets Grand Screening In Thailand; Vivek Agnihotri Expresses Excitement

Director Vivek Agnihotri and seasoned actor Anupam Kher are currently basking in the success of their recently released drama film, The Kashmir Files. The movie, which outlines the plight of Kashmiri Pandits has not only performed exceptionally at the box office but has also garnered adulation from popular figures from all walks of life.

Not only in India, but the film is being recognised all across the globe for unveiling the harrowing incidents that took place during the insurgency in the 1990s. The Kashmir Files, which was broken several box office records in the post-pandemic era, is now celebrating its grand screening in Bangkok, Thailand. The director of the film, Vivek Agnihotri, has also taken to social media to express his excitement over the news.

'The Kashmir Files' gets grand screening in Thailand

Vivek Agnihotri on early Saturday, took to Twitter to share a video from Pattaya that sees Indian locals assembling to watch The Kashmir Files. The filmmaker informed that viewers in Thailand have driven 200-300 miles to attend the grand screening of his movie. Upon seeing the excitement of people, Agnihotri expressed that he is utterly happy.

The director wrote, "A lot of excitement here in Thailand for the grandest screening ever of #TheKashmirFiles. People are driving 200-300 miles to watch the film. This small film has united Indians world over (sic)". In another tweet, he stated, "Looking forward to this grandest screening ever in Bangkok. 750+ people and hundreds in waiting". Take a look at it below:

A lot of excitement here in Thailand for the grandest screening ever of #TheKashmirFiles. People are driving 200-300 miles to watch the film. This small film has united Indians world over. pic.twitter.com/Fl7KpuO2a3 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 9, 2022

Looking forward to this grandest screening ever in Bangkok. 750+ people and hundreds in waiting. Organised by @kp_global #TheKashmirFiles #RightToJustice pic.twitter.com/I7FjMteA0d — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 9, 2022

Anupam Kher says he gave his 'heart and soul' for 'The Kashmir Files'

To honour the makers of the film, a felicitation event was recently organised in New Delhi. During the event, the film's lead actor Anupam Kher opened up about the success of the movie, stating that he gave his 'heart and soul' while working on the project. As per Kher, he doesn't want to pay attention to people who are opposing the film. Instead, he feels relieved in knowing that the truth that was suppressed from everyone for over 32 years has finally come out.

He said, "I do not want to pay attention to who is opposing the movie. I know that the audience has appreciated it and that is enough for me as I had given my heart and soul for the film."

Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files is set in the backdrop of the early 1990s as it outlines the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus caused due to insurgency in the state. Apart from Anupam Kher, the film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar in pivotal roles.

(Image: @vivekagnihotri/Instagram)