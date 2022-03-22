Director Vivek Agnihotri's latest release The Kashmir Files has been a topic of discussion ever since it was released theatrically. The film that has stirred reactions from all across for the portrayal of the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, recently received a request from a Madhya Pradesh based IAS Officer.

The IAS officer, Niyaz Khan, on Sunday, penned a post and requested that the director should donate all the film’s earnings towards the education of the children of the Kashmiri Pandits as well as the construction of homes for them in Kashmir. Niyaz holds the post of deputy secretary in the Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department. He has also authored seven books, including Talaq Talaq Talaq (about instant Talaq) and Be Ready to Die, on the 2014 genocide of Yazidis by the Islamic State.

MP IAS officer makes special reuest to The Kashmir Files team

His tweet on the micro-blogging site read, "Income of Kashmir Files reached 150 crores. Great. People have given a lot of respect for Kashmiri Brahmins' feelings. I would respect the film producer to transfer all earnings to the Brahmin children's education and construction of homes for them in Kashmir. It will be a great charity."

Income of Kashmir Files reached 150 crore. Great.People have given a lot of respect for Kashmiri Brahmins' feelings.I would respect film producer to transfer all earnings to the Brahmin children's education and construction of homes for them in Kashmir. It will be a great charity — Niyaz Khan (@saifasa) March 20, 2022

The request made by Khan received a reaction from Agnihotri who asked him to spare some time for an interaction where the two can exchange ideas on the same.

"Please give an appointment so we can meet and exchange ideas how we can help and how you can help with the royalty of your books and your power as an IAS officer,” the director said in a tweet.

Sir Niyaz Khaan Sahab, Bhopal aa raha hoon 25th ko. Please give an appointment so we can meet and exchange ideas how we can help and how you can help with the royalty of your books and your power as an IAS officer. https://t.co/9P3oif8nfL — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 20, 2022

This is not the first time that Niyaz has penned his thoughts openly about the film. Earlier, the IAS officer had remarked that since The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, the movie’s directors and producers should also make a movie to show the ‘atrocities’ that the Muslims have been subjected to in parts of the country.

The Kashmir Files stars an ensemble starcast including Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and more. The film was released in theatres on March 11.

Kashmir File shows the pain of Brahmins. They should be allowed to live safely in Kashmir with all honour. The producer must also make a movie to show the killings of Large number of Muslims across several states. Muslims are not insects but human beings and citizens of country — Niyaz Khan (@saifasa) March 18, 2022

(Image: @saifasa/@VivekAgnihotri/Twitter)