'The Kashmir Files': Kota Admin Issues Clarification On Section 144, Says No Ban On Film

After facing a heavy backlash and criticism from the opposition parties over the imposition of Section 144 in the Kota district in view of the screening of The Kashmir Files, the district administration has issued a clarification stating that there are no restrictions on the watching or screening of the film, and that the restrictions are only applicable for any kind of gatherings or protests.

This came just a day after the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan declared that Section 144 will be imposed across the district ahead of the screening of the film. The Kota district administration, in response to the criticism, stated that there are no restrictions on people for watching the film.

"Section 144 has been imposed only on dharnas and demonstrations. The propaganda of imposition of Section 144 on The Kashmir Files went wrong", it added.

On the other hand, joining other BJP leaders, National President of BJP Yuva Morcha and party MP Tejasvi Surya also criticised the Congress-led government in Rajasthan and accused the party of leading a dictatorial government in the state. Saying that imposing Section 144 in Kota shows the party's mindset, he said that Congress is afraid and thinks it will be hated if the truth is out. "Congress is just trying to hide violence in Kota", Surya added.

Further stating that a huge protest will be staged outside the Chief Minister's residence in Jaipur on Wednesday, the BJP MP added that a PFI rally was allowed in Rajasthan just 10 to 15 days earlier, but the government was now banning The Kashmir Files. Meanwhile, the BJP leader will be also visiting Jaipur to take part in the protest.

BJYM will protest against this illegal & draconian imposition of Sec 144 in Rajastan by Sri @ashokgehlot51 Congress Govt.



Today BJYM Kota Dist delegation will demand revocation.



Tomorrow, I will along with State President @HimanshuSBJYM lead a protest march to Kota DC office. https://t.co/t6aqnOuCkl — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) March 22, 2022

Also, hitting out at other opposition leaders, he said that KCR and Mamata Banerjee are leaders of "Old India" and harbour the dreams of becoming India's Prime Minister.

Section 144 in Kota

The Rajasthan government on Monday announced Section 144 in Kota from March 22 to April 21. The move comes in the wake of the screening of Vivek Agnihotri's controversial film, The Kashmir Files, which has become a major crowd-puller and has been receiving political support from several states, including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Tripura, Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. These states have also declared the film tax-free in order to encourage people to watch the film.

The film is based on the atrocities committed on the Kashmiri Pandits by Pakistan-funded terrorists.

Image: Instagram/@AnupamKher