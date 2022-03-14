'The Kashmir Files': Pallavi Joshi Reveals Challenges While Shooting; 'Fatwa Was Issued'

The Kashmir Files, starring Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, and Mithun Chakraborty, is experiencing phenomenal success in theatres. The film, based on the killings and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley by Islamic extremists, is set in 1990 during the Kashmir insurgency.

Mithun's character asserts that it was not just an 'exodus', but was a 'genocide.' Anupam Kher's character could be seen trying to worryingly escape, holding slogans like 'remove Article 370'.

'The Kashmir Files': Pallavi Joshi opens up about challenges she faced while shooting

The audience is highly impressed with the film which was made on a very small budget and had minimal promotions. Senior actor Pallavi Joshi who is known for her excellent acting skills recently opened up about the challenges she and her husband Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri had to face during the making of The Kashmir Files.

As per News 18, Pallavi stated that the shooting was a small part of their journey, but other challenges like reaching out to people, getting money for the film and getting actors on board were tough.

'Fatwa was issued on our names': Pallavi

Joshi said that filming for 'The Kashmir Files' was the easiest part and probably the smallest part of it. She mentioned that they all dedicated four years to the film but the shooting was done within a month. She said that when she was shooting in Kashmir, a fatwa was issued on their names while shooting the last scene of their film.

Pallavi said that she told Vivek to finish the last scene quickly and head to the airport. She asked her husband to not say anything and focus on finishing the shoot as they won't get another chance to come back. Soon after this, the actor asked the whole team to start packing their bags to leave from there.

Apart from Joshi, Anupam Kher, and Mithun, the film also stars Chinmay Madlekar, Prakash Belawadi, Puneet Isaar, Bhasha Sumbli, Mrinal Kulkarni, Prithviraj Sarnaik. Recently, during a conversation with ANI, Anupam Kher said, "This is not just a film, many emotions are associated with it. Kashmiri Pandits were compelled to leave miserably. The world did not acknowledge this exodus."

