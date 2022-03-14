Last Updated:

'The Kashmir Files': Pallavi Joshi Reveals Challenges While Shooting; 'Fatwa Was Issued'

Actor Pallavi Joshi talked about the challenges she and her husband Vivek Agnihotri had to face while shooting for 'The Kashmir Files'. Know details here.

Written By
Swati Singh
The Kashmir Files

Image: @pallavijoshiofficial/Instagram


The Kashmir Files, starring Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, and Mithun Chakraborty, is experiencing phenomenal success in theatres. The film, based on the killings and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley by Islamic extremists, is set in 1990 during the Kashmir insurgency.

Mithun's character asserts that it was not just an 'exodus', but was a 'genocide.' Anupam Kher's character could be seen trying to worryingly escape, holding slogans like 'remove Article 370'.

'The Kashmir Files': Pallavi Joshi opens up about challenges she faced while shooting

The audience is highly impressed with the film which was made on a very small budget and had minimal promotions. Senior actor Pallavi Joshi who is known for her excellent acting skills recently opened up about the challenges she and her husband Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri had to face during the making of The Kashmir Files.

READ | MP cops to get leave to watch 'The Kashmir Files'

As per News 18, Pallavi stated that the shooting was a small part of their journey, but other challenges like reaching out to people, getting money for the film and getting actors on board were tough.

'Fatwa was issued on our names': Pallavi

Joshi said that filming for 'The Kashmir Files' was the easiest part and probably the smallest part of it. She mentioned that they all dedicated four years to the film but the shooting was done within a month. She said that when she was shooting in Kashmir, a fatwa was issued on their names while shooting the last scene of their film.

READ | 'The Kashmir Files' to be screened with maximum possible shows in Goa: Sawant

Pallavi said that she told Vivek to finish the last scene quickly and head to the airport. She asked her husband to not say anything and focus on finishing the shoot as they won't get another chance to come back. Soon after this, the actor asked the whole team to start packing their bags to leave from there.

READ | Kashmir Files row: MoS Jitendra Singh slams Congress; Kerala LoP says 'No idea of tweet'

Apart from Joshi, Anupam Kher, and Mithun, the film also stars Chinmay Madlekar, Prakash Belawadi, Puneet Isaar, Bhasha Sumbli, Mrinal Kulkarni, Prithviraj Sarnaik. Recently, during a conversation with ANI, Anupam Kher said, "This is not just a film, many emotions are associated with it. Kashmiri Pandits were compelled to leave miserably. The world did not acknowledge this exodus."

READ | 'The Kashmir Files': Vivek Agnihotri addresses reasons behind Kashmir map at Times Square

(Image: @pallavijoshiofficial/Instagram)

READ | Anupam Kher says 'The Kashmir Files' 'not just a film, many emotions associated with it'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: The Kashmir Files, Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri
First Published:
COMMENT