'The Kashmir Files' Screening Allegedly Stopped At Jammu Theatre; Video Of Chaos Surfaces

Amid the box office showcasing resurgence after the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is another film that has joined the likes of Valimai, Bheemla Nayak and Gangubai Kathiawadi in receiving positive reactions and good box office response. The Kashmir Files was the latest to be appreciated by critics and audiences alike. That was evident with the movie, based on the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus in 1990, taking a good opening at the box office on Friday.
However, there have also been some controversies related to the movie, one of them being the makers asked by a Jammu court to not depict martyred Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna, ahead of the release. As the film hit the theatres on Friday, chaos was witnessed at one of the screenings in Jammu. Audiences claimed that authorities stopped the screening and the some of them were also 'assaulted.'
In a video shared a netizen who was a part of the screening, one could see a group of people, led by two women raising their voice and arguing with some persons, who seemed to be from the management of a multiplex, as well as police personnel. The women were arguing angrily and even lightly pushing one of the people on the other side.
The camera then focused on the wound that a youngster allegedly received in the ruckus. He could be heard saying, "They're hitting me, and I can't even touch them. He hit me and I also gave back."
The netizen alleged that the halting of the screening and the alleged assault was to 'muzzle the truth', and claimed that a 'big propaganda' was behind it.
We are here in @wavecinemas Jammu, Just now the authorities here stopped the screening of THE KASHMIR FILES People are being thrashed and assaulted!— Amit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@amitsharmaJK_) March 11, 2022
The director of the movie, Vivek Agnihotri replied to the post and asked what had prompted the alleged decision of the theatres to stop the screening.
Dear @Wave_Cinemas pl explain on what basis have you done this? pic.twitter.com/sZb1kCvEZy— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 12, 2022
Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files took a good opening at the box office on Day 1, earning Rs 3.55 crore. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie witnessed good growth over the evening and night shows, and was poised to record good numbers on Saturday and Sunday.
#TheKashmirFiles springs a BIGGG SURPRISE on Day 1… Despite limited showcasing [630+ screens], the film goes from strength to strength during the course of the day… Evening and night shows EXTRAORDINARY… SOLID GROWTH on Day 2 and 3 is a surety… Fri ₹ 3.55 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/mGu4pxK7MW— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 12, 2022
