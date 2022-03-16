'The Kashmir Files' Team Meets Amit Shah; Vivek Agnihotri Hails His 'vision For Kashmir'

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi voices his support to filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's latest release, The Kashmir Files, Home Minister Amit Shah also heaped praises on the team. The film had become a potboiler of controversy ever since the makers had released the trailer that stirred reactions from all across.

After receiving rave reviews and witnessing a phenomenal run at the box office, Vivek Agnihotri along with Pallavi Joshi and veteran actor Anupam Kher was hosted by Home Minster Amit Shah at his residence. The Taskent Files director shared the pictures from the meet and thanked the ace politician for his 'consistent efforts for the human rights of Kashmiri people.'

The director in his post on Twitter also thanked Amit Shah for his vision to 'strengthen humanity and brotherhood.' "Thanks a lot, @AmitShahOffice Ji for your encouragement. Your consistent efforts for the human rights of the Kashmiri people and security forces are commendable. Your vision for a peaceful and prosperous Kashmir will strengthen humanity and brotherhood. #RightToJustice," he wrote.

The pictures showed the team engrossed in an important conversation with Home Minister Shah during the cordial meet.

In another tweet, the director also wrote about HM Shah who has been continuously working hard to bond the hearts after the 'abrogation of article 370.' Toward the end, the director concluded and wrote that he is sure of the fact that Kashmir will emerge as 'example of humanity.' "After the boldest decision of the abrogation of article 370 @AmitShah ji has started the process of bonding hearts. I have no doubt that Kashmir will emerge as an example of humanity and oneness for the world to follow," Agnihotri added.

The director's latest release opened to great reviews and numbers on the box office while grabbing the attention of all including PM Modi. PM Modi during his recent Parliamentary meeting said that people have tried to 'suppress what is shown in the film'. Calling out that the film has shown the truth which is being suppressed for years, the Prime Minister said, "such movies should be made more often."

The film The Kashmir Files, which is soaring to new heights, depicts the painful and heartwrenching stories of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to leave their homes and live like refugees in their own country. Apart from this, the film has been made tax free in almost all the states of the BJP-led government, including Goa, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tripura and more. The film that was released on March 11, has managed to rake in Rs 18 crores in just five days of theatrical run. The film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi.

