'The Kashmir Files' To Be Dubbed In South Indian Languages As Screen Count Surges To 4,000

Registering collections of Rs 3.55 crores on Day 1 of its release in 630+ screens to garnering Rs 24.8 Cr from over 4000 screens, The Kashmir Files has undoubtedly been doing impeccable business in the ticket windows. The film, based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, is growing from strength to strength, and an indication of this was the film expanding its viewership beyond the nation by releasing in countries like Nepal a few days ago.

Transcending the film's reach beyond linguistic barriers, the makers of the film recently announced its release in multiple regional languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The Anupam Kher-starrer will soon be dubbed in the aforementioned South Indian languages. It would be interesting to see if the dubbed versions will contribute further to the impact and collections of the film.

The Kashmir Files to be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu & Kannada

While reporting the movie's Friday box-office statistics, trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned that it was being dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. However, the analyst didn't mention in his post when the dubbed versions would commence screening in theatres.

Until then, the audiences in the respective states can watch the movie in theatres with the help of English subtitles, which have been made available in these regions.

The Kashmir Files box office

The total collections of The Kashmir Files, currently stand at Rs 141.25 crore after nine days of release. It was aided by collections of Rs 24.80 crore on Friday, which was the highest single-day collection garnered by the movie. The film has thus gone to become the second-highest grosser of all time on Day 9 of its release, only behind Baahubali: The Conclusion.

The Kashmir Files screen count, shows count, overseas performance

The Kashmir Files was released on 4000 screens in India, a figure likely to increase soon, and there are 10,000 shows in a day.

Speaking on abroad release, the film had its theatrical release on 350 screens on 1200 shows. Thus, the total screens the movie was playing in was 4350 with 11,200 shows in all.

The collections of the movie abroad have crossed the Rs 20 crore mark on Saturday, and after this, the overall collections of the movie currently stand at Rs 160 crore. Notably, the film earned Rs 5.60 crore on Saturday in foreign domains.