'The Kashmir Files' To Release On OTT Platform Soon; Vivek Agnihotri Pens Note To Audience

Before The Kashmir Files released, not many would have imagined that it would emerge as the biggest Bollywood blockbuster in the COVID-19 pandemic era. The film, which opened at around 4 crore, witnessed an unprecedented jump at the ticket windows, earning Rs 15 crore in a day first, and that too on a weekday where most films fall, and even going on to mint Rs 26 crore on a day, to start a historic run.

The Anupam Kher-Mithun Chakraborty-starrer, which also became a part of numerous controversies, received love in such a manner that it became the first film during the pandemic to hit the Rs 200-crore mark. The movie on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 eventually hit the Rs 250 crore-club in its over-a-month journey at the theatres.

Now, the film is all set to make it to an Over-the-Top platform soon. The news was announced by the director of the movie, Vivek Agnihotri.

The Kashmir Files to hit OTT platform after record-breaking run

The Kashmir Files would be making its OTT debut on the streamer Zee5. Vivek Agnihotri shared a motion poster of the film with the words 'world digital premiere' written on it. Apart from 'coming soon', it was also shared that it would also be releasing in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages.

The National Award-winning filmmaker termed as 'surreal' the 'overwhelming' response to their 'humble attempt' to bring to the viewers the 'truth of the Kashmiri Pandits.' He thanked the audiences for the support and hoped that 'more people wake up to the truth of Kashmir.'

The Kashmir Files' impact

The Kashmir Files journey started with screenings held for the Army, and families of the Kashmiri Pandits. One witnessed emotional scenes at the theatres, where Agnihotri was seeen consoling some of the people.

Later, videos of standing ovation at theatres and tears flowing from audience's eyes started going viral. Right from some policemen being given a leave to watch the film to states making it tax-free, different kinds of decisions made headlines.

Shopkeepers offering discounts to watch the film and an auto-rickshaw driver refusing to charge people to drop them to the theatre for the film screening were the other events that became a talking point.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other ministers and politicians extended support to the film.