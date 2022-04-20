'The Kashmir Files' To Release In Israel After 'huge Demand'; Consul Gen Launches Poster

The Kashmir Files had started its journey at the box office with 650 screens, and the first day collections were Rs 3.55 crore. However, upon its release, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial created such an impact at the box office, that the number of screens crossed 4000 and the daily collections grew from strength to strength to become even touch Rs 26 crore on a single day.

Another highlight of its blockbuster run at the ticket windows was its expansion to more languages, being released with subtitles in the South Indian languages, as well as releasing in numerous countries worldwide.

After the film established a record-breaking run at the Indian box office, the movie is now set to release in Israel too. The makers expressed their delight over the latest development and shared the launch event of the poster to be released in Israel, by Consul General Kobbi Shoshani.

The Kashmir Files to release in Israel; Consul General launches poster

In a video shared by Vivek Agnihitroi, the director was accompanied by Pallavi Joshi, his wife, one of the actors and producers of the film, as Consul General Kobbi Shoshani launched the new poster at the director's studio.

Agnihotri wrote that the release was prompted by 'huge demand.'

The filmmaker could be heard saying, "It's a moment of honour. Thank you for launching these posters of The Kashmir Files." "It's the first time that a film of this size is releasing in Kashmir. So please wish us good luck. And I hope with India and Israel having the common goal of zero-tolerance to terrorism and to promote the values of humanity, this film will go a long way in Israel."

Shoshani replied, "I think it was one of the most important films that I have seen, historically. It is going to be a successful film I am sure. It is important to fight against terrorism, denounce discrimination and hate between people; love is more important than anything else."

BRILLIANT NEWS:

On huge demand, #TheKashmirFiles is releasing in ISRAEL on 28th April. I thank Consul General @KobbiShoshani for coming to our studio to inaugurate the poster of TKF. It’s is a major step in sharing our coming goal of fighting terrorism and promoting humanity. pic.twitter.com/ZkDOexhIXp — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 20, 2022

The Kashmir Files overseas box office run

The Kashmir Files has been termed as an 'all-time blockbuster', considering its moderate budget, after achieving collections of over Rs 250 crore. The film released in USA, Canada, Australia, numerous countries in the Europe, and had over 11,000 shows during the peak of the good reponse, in day 2. As a result, the film was reported to have earned over Rs 40 crore from the overseas territories.