The Kashmir Files has managed to grab the headlines ever since it was released on 11 March 2022. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial revolves around the agony faced by Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990 exodus which is remembered as one of the most unpleasant chapters of Indian history.

The Anupam Kher-starrer film has maintained a strong grip at the ticket window and bowled over the audiences with its theatrical run. With the film doing wonders at the box office, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is basking in the success of his latest release. After ruling the box office, the ace filmmaker is all set to speak about the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits at the British Parliament.

Vivek Agnihotri to speak at British Parliament

As per the reports of Bollywood Hungama, Vivek Agnihotri has been invited to the British parliament to talk about what the Kashmiri Pandits had gone through during the 1990s. Confirming the news, the ace filmmaker said -

“That’s right, my wife Pallavi and I have been invited to the British parliament. We will be heading there next month. The Kashmir Files was made with the express purpose of taking the message of the Kashmir Pandits’ genocide to every corner of the world. I am glad we are getting there.”

Earlier, Vivek Agnihotri announced scholarships worth Rs. 15 Lakh to 5 students of the Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University. The filmmaker said-

"I Am Buddha Foundation (which is run by him and Pallavi Joshi) will be giving five scholarships of Rs. 15 lakh to 5 students of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and communication, Bhopal. Out of these 5 scholarships 3 will be given to girl students. Earlier the same foundation had made some financial contributions to the Kashmiri Hindu community in Jagti, near Jammu, and raised funds for the Kashmiri community during COVID.”

More about The Kashmir Files

Anupam Kher's film is having a dream run at the box office and minted around 231.28 crores at the Indian box office. It has emerged as the first film in the COVID-19 pandemic era to enter the Rs 200-crore club. Along with Anupam Kher, the film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar, Prakash Belawadi, Bhasha Sumbli, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, among others. It is written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

