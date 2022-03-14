'The Kashmir Files': Yami Gautam Urges Fans To Watch And Support Anupam Kher-starrer

Actor Anupam Kher was last seen in The Kashmir Files, which has become the talk of the town ever since its release and has garnered support from several notable names from the film industry. Yami Gautam is the latest Bollywood star to stand in support of the film as she penned down a note on social media, urging her fans and followers to watch the Vivek Agnihotri directorial. Apart from Kher, the film also features Mithun Chakraborty, Chinmay Madlekar, Puneet Isaar, Prakash Belawadi and many others in pivotal roles.

Yami Gautam urged fans to watch The Kashmir Files

It is pertinent to mention here that the Bhoot Police actor is married to a Kashmiri Pandit, filmmaker Aditya Dhar. In her Twitter post on Monday, the actor mentioned that being married to the director, she is aware of what the 'peace-loving community' has gone through. She stated that there is still a large group of people who are unaware of the events that transpired in 1990. Notably, the film is about the exodus and killing of Kashmiri Pandits at the hand of Islamic extremists in the Kashmir Valley during the said period. Yami Gautam wrote on Twitter-

"Being married to a Kashmiri Pandit, I know first-hand of the atrocities that this peace-loving community has gone through. But majority of the nation is still unaware. It took us 32 years and a film to get to know the truth. Please watch and support #TheKashmirFiles. Huge respect to @AnupamPKher sir, @vivekagnihotri and the entire team."

Being married to a Kashmiri Pandit, I know first hand of the atrocities that this peace-loving community has gone through. But majority of the nation is still unaware. It took us 32 years and a film to get to know the truth. Please watch and support #TheKashmirFiles . 🙏 https://t.co/rjHmKVmiXZ — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) March 14, 2022

Huge respect to @AnupamPKher sir, @vivekagnihotri and the entire team. 🙏 — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) March 14, 2022

Yami's husband and director Aditya Dhar also expressed his opinions on the film and lauded Vivek Agnihotri and Anupam Kher for their work in the acclaimed movie. He called the film a 'tragic true story' and addressed the numerous clips of Kashmiri Pandits breaking down while watching the movie, that surfaced online and stated, "The emotion is real. It shows how long we kept our pain and tragedy repressed as a community. We didn’t have any shoulder to cry on and no ear to hear our pleas." Anupam Kher also recently spoke to ANI regarding the film's success and mentioned there is a lot of emotion behind it. He said, "This is not just a film, many emotions are associated with it. Kashmiri Pandits were compelled to leave miserably. The world did not acknowledge this exodus."

Being a filmmaker myself I couldn’t have made a better film than this on my own tragedy.

Hats off to @vivekagnihotri & @AnupamPKher Ji.



Please watch the tragic TRUE story of one of the most patriotic and loyal communities of India. #TheKashmirFiles 🙏💔 — Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) March 14, 2022

Almost all of us till date are still suffering mentally, emotionally and even physically. It was not just the terrorism that killed so many, it was also what followed the migration. — Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) March 14, 2022

This film is a brave attempt to show our TRUTH!

We were forced to keep this tragedy a secret. We tried moving on hoping that time will heal our wounds. But we were seriously wrong. The wounds still remain. — Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) March 14, 2022

You might have seen numerous videos of Kashmiri Pandits breaking down in the theatres after watching #TheKashmirFiles. The emotion is real. It shows how long we kept our pain and tragedy repressed as a community. We didn’t have any shoulder to cry on and no ear to hear our pleas. pic.twitter.com/cAXZpSzDnK — Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) March 14, 2022

Image: Instagram/@vivekagnihotri, @yamigautam