The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma Pens Heartfelt Note After Film Crosses Rs. 175 Cr Mark At BO

Adah Sharma is currently basking in the success of her film The Kerala Story. Ever since, its release the film gathered both praise and criticism. As the film crossed Rs. 175 crore mark at the domestic box office, the actress took to social media and penned a heartfelt note.

Adah shared a series of photos. The first photo was the film's poster with "175 cr* Net collection India" written on it. The second photo gives a glimpse of her look from the film. She is seen wearing an orange short kurta paired with a checkered skirt. In the third photo, she can be seen posing with an elephant. Sharing the post on Instagram, she wrote, "Badhai ho to you ,to all of us.. #TheKeralaStory success is all yours. Soon in West Bengal. (hopefully) and now released internationally (in the UK As well finalllyy) We are grateful for such an amazing response, for the #TheKeralaStory . Dreaming is everyone's birthright. I hope my story can be a story of hope for every actor stepping foot into the film industry that they can be part of something historic. Take a look at the post below.

The Kerala Story crosses Rs. 175 crore mark

The Kerala Story recently entered the third week of its release. Without the movie being screened in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, Sudipto Sen's directorial managed to cross Rs. 175 crore mark at the box office. As of now, the film has collected approximately Rs. 178.32 crores.

#TheKeralaStory crosses ₹ 175 cr, is steadfastly moving towards ₹ 200 cr… Biz should witness an upward trend on [third] Sat and Sun… [Week 3] Fri 6.60 cr. Total: ₹ 178.32 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/Eo0iLoQhVw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 20, 2023

Producers Guild of India objects to state-enforced bans

Producers Guild of India recently reacted to state-enforced bans on The Kerala Story. They released an official statement that read, "The Producers Guild of India is distressed by, and would like to record its strong objection to, state-enforced bans on The Kerala Story. As emphasised by us on several occasions in the past, film releases are regulated by CBFC and any film that complies with this statutory requirement should face no further hurdles in having the paying public decide on its fate."