The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 10: Adah Sharma Film To Cross ₹150 Crore Mark

Sudipto Sen's directorial The Kerala Story is continuing its successful run at Indian box office. The film recently entered the ₹100 crore club. Now, it has emerged as the second highest grosser of 2023.

Film analyst Sumit Kadel took to his social media handle and revealed that The Kerala Story has collected approximately ₹23.75 crore on Day 10, making it a grand total of ₹136.67 crore. He tweeted, "#TheKeralaStory clocks a GARGANTUAN SECOND SUNDAY & WEEKEND 2. Film will emerge Second Highest Grosser of 2023 by this week. 2nd Fri ₹ 12.35 Cr 2nd Sat ₹ 19.50 Cr 2nd Sun ₹ 23.75 cr Total ₹ 136.67 cr Nett ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER." Take a look at the tweet below:

More about The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani in prominent roles. After crossing the ₹100 crore mark, it became the fourth film of the year to enter ₹100 crore club. So far, the film has collected a grand total of approximately ₹136.67 crore, as per film critic Sumit Kadel. The movie has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. However, it has been banned in West Bengal by CM Mamata Banerjee.

Producers Guild of India objects to state-enforced bans

Producers Guild of India recently reacted to state-enforced bans on The Kerala Story. They released an official statement that read, "The Producers Guild of India is distressed by, and would like to record its strong objection to, state-enforced bans on The Kerala Story. As emphasized by us on several occasions in the past, film releases are regulated by CBFC and any film that complies with this statutory requirement should face no further hurdles in having the paying public decide on its fate." As of now, The Kerala Story is banned in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.