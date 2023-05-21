The Kerala Story Box Office Collection 3rd Saturday: Film Heads Towards Rs 200 Crore Club

The Kerala Story continues a successful run at the box office. The Adah Sharma starrer movie is inching closer to a Rs 200 crore collection. As per the latest numbers, the film has done business of Rs 187.47 crores.

As per film critic Taran Adarsh, The Kerala Story earned Rs 9.15 Crore on Saturday, May 20. This takes the movie’s total to Rs 187.47. In his latest Tweet, Taran Adarsh states that the movie’s daily collection should hit double-digit today, May 21, Sunday.

#TheKeralaStory shows its strength on [third] Sat… Biz jumps yet again [+38.64%]… Should hit double digits today [Sun], taking it closer to ₹ 200 cr… [Week 3] Fri 6.60 cr, Sat 9.15 cr. Total: ₹ 187.47 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/2Tap8DS1K7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 21, 2023

The Kerala Story crosses 175 crore

The Kerala Story team shared the latest updates on the box-office collection of the movie. On the third Friday of its release, the Adah Sharma movie breached the Rs 175 crore mark. A new poster shared by The Kerela Story team spelt out that the movie is not being screened in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Adah Sharma pens a note for The Kerala Story Box Office collection

Adah Sharma shared a note when the film crossed Rs 175 crore at the box office. Adah shared a series of photos consisting of the film’s new poster, a still from the movie and a BTS picture. Sharing the post on Instagram, she wrote, "Badhai ho to you, to all of us.. #TheKeralaStory success is all yours. Soon in West Bengal. (hopefully) and now released internationally (in the UK As well finalllyy) We are grateful for such an amazing response, for the #TheKeralaStory . Dreaming is everyone's birthright. I hope my story can be a story of hope for every actor stepping foot into the film industry that they can be part of something historic.”.

About The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story is a Hindi-language movie directed by Sudipto Sen. The Kerala Story cast includes Adah Sharma and Sonia Balani amongst others. The film has received positive reviews and emerged as a commercial success.