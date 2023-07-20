The Lady Killer Producer Reveals Reason Behind Arjun Kapoor-Bhumi Pednekar's Film Delay

Ajay Bahl’s The Lady Killer, starring Ajrun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles, was announced in October 2021. In between, there were reports of the film being halted abruptly due to budget issues. Now, the film's producer Shailesh Singh revealed the reason behind the delay in the shoot.

3 things you need to know

The Lady Killer filming began last year in Manali.

Recently, there were reports of the shoot being halted due to budget issues.

However, now the producer has clarified the reason for the delay.

Why delay in The Lady Killer?

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Shailesh was asked about the production of his upcoming project The Lady Killer. To which the producer said that the last shoot is an outdoor schedule in Uttarakhand, which was supposed to get filmed in the first week of July but they had to push it due to the weather and rains.

“Now, since it is an outdoor shoot we have to wait until things return to somewhat it was like. We will resume shooting once there is a dry spell," Shailesh added. Currently, 80% of the shoot for The Lady Killer has been filmed, and is left with just a few more days of shooting.

(The official poste of The Lady Killer starring Arjun Kapoor | Image: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)

The Lady Killer to release next year?

The Lady Killer is an upcoming suspense drama thriller which follows the whirlwind romance of a small-town playboy and a self-destructive beauty. The film marks the first collaboration between Arjun and Bhumi and is slated to release next year. On the additional work front, the two actors will be working together again in Meri Patni Ka Remake also starring Rakul Preet Singh.