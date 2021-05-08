'The Last Hour' trailer: Sanjay Kapoor, Karma Takapa lead the mysterious drama

Makers of the much-awaited supernatural crime drama The Last Hour finally released the trailer. The film is backed by an ensemble cast including actors Sanjay Kapoor, Karma Takapa, Shahana Goswami, Shaylee Krishen, Raima Sen, Robin Tamang, and Mandikini Goswami. The web series has been created, written, and produced by Amit Kumar and Anupama Minz. The trailer of the series is packed with heavy doses of suspense, mystery, and unexpected twists and turns, that are sure to leave the fans enthralled.

Makers release intriguing The Last Hour trailer

The trailer captures the viewer's attention with its intriguing cinematic shots. Viewers can see Arup, a newly transferred seasoned city cop (essayed by Sanjay Kapoor) put in charge of tracking down a mysterious killer in a small Himalayan town. Dev, played by Karma Takapa, can communicate with the souls of the dead people. He believes it as a God gift so that he can help those who are dead. His ‘secret gift’ becomes a tool for Arup, a tough cop (Sanjay Kapoor) in solving the mystery of five murders in the Himalayan town.

Unable to get to the bottom of the investigation, he ropes in Dev, a mysterious, young Shaman (played by Karma Takapa) as his local informant, who has a secret gift of communicating with the dead in their last hour, to solve the case. Talking about his character in the upcoming drama, Sanjay Kapoor in a statement said, “Having played a host of diverse roles in films over the last 26 years, I was thrilled when I was approached to be a part of this supernatural crime thriller to play the lead character of Arup." He added, "When Amit narrated the story to me, I had no second thoughts and just knew right away that I had to be a part of this show. I loved playing a Cop in this story which has a very unique concept and narrative. A story like The Last Hour deserves to be told to a wide audience." 'The Last Hour will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 14.

(Image credit: Primevideoin/Sanjay Kapoor2500/ Instagram/)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.