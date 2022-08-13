'The Light Of My Life': Alia Bhatt Shares Adorable Video From 'babymoon' To Italy; Watch

Soon-to-parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child together and recently, the duo headed for a vacation in Italy, a glimpse of which was uploaded by the Darlings star on her social media space. Soon after she shared her pic on Instagram, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who is also expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja, dropped a comment which confirmed that the Brahmastra pair was on their 'babymoon'.

Alia Bhatt shares video from her babymoon

The Student of the Year actor took to her Instagram to share glimpses of sunny weather in Italy. It featured Ranbir Kapoor in an all-blue look with a blue shirt and denim pants. He soaked up the sun wearing a pair of sunglasses. In the video, he grooved to the latest song of Brahmastra, titled Deva Deva. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "the light of my life".

In Brahmastra, Ranbir will play a role by the name of Shiva. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it marks the first collaboration between Alia and Ranbir. Alia as Isha plays Ranbir’s love interest in the film.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt dropped an adorable sunkissed picture of herself and wrote, "Eternally grateful for this sunshine - THANK YOU for all the love my lovesssss (sic)". In the pic, she could be seen wearing a blue outfit teamed up with golden loop earrings. Mom-to-be Sonam dropped a comment under Alia's post, which stated that she also went there for her babymoon.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, soon-to-be parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were earlier clicked at the Mumbai airport as they were about to fly to their dreamy European destinations. Amid busy schedules, the couple has set out to relax and enjoy each other’s company.

Alia Bhatt announces her pregnancy

Alia and Ranbir dated for almost 5 years, as long as the making of Brahmastra. The couple finally tied the knot in April this year. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took fans by surprise after the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together, a couple of months after their fairytale wedding. The former took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture of her ultrasound session with the Sanju star, stating, "Our baby ….. coming soon".

Image: Varinder Chawla