Multiplex Association Of India Appeals To Government, Requests '#UnlockCinemaSaveJobs'

The Multiplex Association of India took to Twitter to put out a public appeal to the Government of India to reopen cinema halls once again. The Multiplex Association of India mentioned that their sector has suffered huge damages due to the lockdown. Therefore, amid the Unlock India protocol, they too wish to operate once again. The organisation put out several such points to the Government of India in an effort to restart cinemas and also save jobs that are at stake. The Multiplex Association of India also started a hashtag named Unlock Cinema Save Jobs.

The Multiplex Association of India makes an appeal

The Multiplex Association of India claimed in their appeal letter that they have been suffering a monthly loss of up to ₹1,500 crores. Following the same, the Multiplex Association of India claimed that they have lost up to ₹9000 crores in the past six months of the lockdown. Upon starting their appeal with this statistic, they further went on to point out that cinemas have been the main form of entertainment for many people over the years. The Multiplex Association of India mentioned that theatres in India account for over 10,000 cinema screens across the country which directly employ over 2 lakh people and provide indirect employment to a lot more as well.

Joy of watching stories unfold on the big screen: the clapping, laughing and tears. We miss it. Can’t wait to have you back at the movies!#UnlockCinemaSaveJobs pic.twitter.com/ViB9P8dOly — Multiplex Association Of India (@MAofIndia) September 15, 2020

The Multiplex Association of India also remarked that they have been facing extremely adverse conditions. They continued their remark as they mentioned that they were the first sector to be shut down and will be the last sector to reopen. Further on, the organisation pleaded with the Government of India saying that several places like malls, airlines, railways, restaurants, gyms, to name a few, have already opened up. Thus, the Multiplex Association of India claimed that they too have a better ability to ensure crowd management in a hygienic environment. Further on, the Multiplex Association of India also jotted down a few pointers that they claimed would be the factors they would look upon to ensure the cinemas are safe.

These points included online payment for movie tickets and discontinuing entry tickets, movie show timing would be staggered and thus prevent crowding, controlled and related entry and exit points, ample waiting area to be provided, to name a few. The organisation also mentioned that several countries like China, US, France, Italy started their cinema functioning and also received a positive response from the general public. Further on before closing, the Multiplex Association of India assured in their appeal to the Government of India that they would ensure utmost safety and health priority to their guests and employees and thus provide for a hygienic and healthy cinema viewing experience.

