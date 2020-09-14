PUBG Mobile's Market Revenue In India; Countries That Followed India With The Ban And More

Recently, the Central government of India banned 118 more applications due to the extended standoff with China at the LAC (Line of Actual Control). PUBG mobile, the mobile gaming behemoth, is amongst the 118 banned applications. PUBG Mobile (Player Unknown's Battlegrounds) is one of the biggest mobile gaming applications in India and globally too. It has become a part and parcel of everyone's daily routine.

PUBG's revenue from Indian Market

PUBG has earned over, $1.8 billion and has had over 198 million downloads. The game at present had been pulled out of the Google play store and the Apple app store and downloading of this game is dubbed illegal in the country of India. The ban hasn’t affected the revenue of the application as much as Indian users were only responsible for 1.2% of the total revenue that PUBG collected. This essentially means that Indian players didn’t make in-app purchases for things like PUBG skins or PUBG battle pass, etc.

Competitors join the race

The ban of PUBG has left the daily players helpless. They have invested a huge number of hours in the game and now need sort of a daily fix for it. People have been looking for replacements since the ban. Garena Free fire and COD mobile have reaped the benefits of the PUBG ban. The downloads for both games have increased by over 100%. Garena Free Fire has been download 3.7 million times and COD mobile has been download 1.8 million times since the initiation of the ban.

Other countries that have banned PUBG

It seems that India isn’t the only country that has banned the mobile gaming application inside its borders, it is amongst 5 other countries that have done the same. Jordan, Nepal, Israel, Iraq, and China are the countries that have followed India with the ban. Other countries seem to be preparing to follow these countries too.

How to play PUBG after the ban?

As mobile applications for PUBG have been banned the players will be running towards different devices to play the game and receive their daily fix. Fortunately for the players, PUBG on PC is still functional. Check this easy step-by-step guide on how to download PUBG on PC:

Download and Install Steam through the web browser

Create an account on Steam

Purchase PUBG for INR 999

Download and Install it and its ready to play

Here is a recommended list of system requirements to run PUBG on PC

OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

CPU: Intel i5-6600K / AMD Ryzend 5 1600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB

Direct: 11.0

Network: Broadband Internet Connection

Storage: 30 GB available space

Promo Image source: PUBG twitter handle