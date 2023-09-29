The Vaccine War Box Office Collection Day 1: Vivek Agnihotri Film Opens To A Slow Start

The Vaccine War starring Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, and Pallavi Joshi, among others, failed to perform well at the box office on its opening day. The film took a dismal start with a collection of ₹ 1.30 crore nett in India, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. Despite being a partial holiday, the film could not see is expected to come to substantial growth throughout the day. However, the extended weekend may come to the rescue for the Vivek Agnihotri directorial.

3 things you need to know

The Vaccine War clashed with Fukrey 3 and Chandramukhi 2 at the box office.

The film collected the least out of all the films it clashed with at the domestic box office.

However, due to the long extended weekend, the film may witness a growth in its numbers.

Did the clash affect the box office numbers of The Vaccine War?

As per early estimates by Sacnilk, The Vaccine War managed to collect only ₹ 1.30 at the box office. On its opening day, the film maintained an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 10.17% in theaters. The morning shows witnessed 8.37% occupancy, which climbed to 9.94% for the afternoon shows. The evening shows registered 10.76% occupancy and the night screenings showed an upward trend with an occupancy of 11.60%, according to Sacnilk.

(The Vaccine War did not perform well at the box office | Image: X)

As per reports, The Vaccine War was the third most preferred movie in the Hindi language, while Fukrey 3 was the most preferred choice. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial clashed three-way at the box office, following which the movie collected a meager amount on its opening day. Meanwhile, the other films including Fukrey 3 and Chandranmukhi 2 opened to a great start at the box office, causing a threat to the box office figures of The Vaccine War.

How will the clash play out in North?

While speaking about the box office collection of Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War, trade analyst Sumit Kadel said, "I’m expecting a good opening from Fukrey 3, with maybe ₹ 8 to 10 crore. If the film is good and if it’s met with good audience word of mouth, it could easily do ₹ 40-45 crore throughout the extended weekend." He added, "The Vaccine War could grow over time if the reception is good. But as far as the opening is concerned, it will not do as well as The Kashmir Files or The Kerala Story."