Fukrey 3 Vs Chandramukhi 2 Vs The Vaccine War Box Office Prediction: How Will They Fare?

The box office has been reaping big monetary benefits recently with the release of Gadar 2, Dream Girl 2, OMG 2, Jawan and many more titles making the most of the holiday windows. Before September ends, another clash is lined up and the future of three much-awaited titles will be on the line.

Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and his gang return with Fukrey 3, while Vivek Agnihotri is coming back with The Vaccine War after gaining box office credibility with The Kashmir Files. Moreover, the sequel to the 2005 Rajinikanth film Chandramukhi is also releasing on September 28. It stars Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence. How will these films fair at the box office? Trade experts weigh in.

3 things you need to know

Fukrey 3 comes a decade after the initial film in the comedy franchise.

Chandramukhi 2 is a sequel to the 2005 Rajinikanth film, which also featured Jyotika and Nayanthara.

The Vaccine War is based on Indian scientists synthesizing the country's own affordable Covid vaccine.

How will the Fukrey 3 vs Chandramukhi 2 vs The Vaccine War clash play out in North?

While speaking about the box office collection of Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War, trade analyst Sumit Kadel said, “I’m expecting a good opening from Fukrey 3, with maybe Rs 8 to 10 crore. If the film is good and if it’s met with good audience word of mouth, it could easily do Rs 40-45 crore throughout the extended weekend.”

(Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat and others in a poster for Fukrey 3 | Image: ExcelEntertainment/X)

He added, “The Vaccine War could grow over time if the reception is good. But as far as the opening is concerned, it will not do as well as The Kashmir Files or The Kerala Story. It’ll open in the range of Rs 3-4 crores. It’ll reach the Rs 5 crore mark only if the reviews are favourable. With this, it could do Rs 35-40 crore over the extended weekend. It has a very small budget. I have heard that the film was made only with a budget of Rs 12 crore, so even if it makes Rs 25-30 crore at the box office, it’ll be a hit.”

(A poster for Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War | Image: vivekagnihotri/X)

Agreeing with Kadel, trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared, “The Vaccine War will open around Rs 3 crore on day 1. It is likely to gross well after day 1, as movies that are related to patriotism or nationalism end up doing well if the word of mouth is good and the audience finds them entertaining. In its opening weekend, it could do Rs 15-20 crore nett."

"Fukrey 3 might do Rs 5-8 crore on day one. If it’s good, it has the potential to make Rs 30-40 crore in its opening weekend. It has good recall value, but it’s a medium-range film, with stars similar to that stature too. It can do moderately decent business, but it’s more of a cult hit, and everything depends on how it’s liked. In comparison to Dream Girl 2, it is likely to make as much, if not more than its collection. Comedy movies tend to pick up only when they’re well-made. It’ll do fab business, I think,” Bala further added.

Chandramukhi 2 to face the heat in Tamil Nadu

Speaking about Chandramukhi 2, a horror-comedy, Ramesh Bala suggested that the film is looking at an opening of Rs 3-5 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office, but would struggle to gain grounds among the Hindi audiences. “Chandramukhi 2 might do a Rs 3-5 crore opening in Tamil Nadu. I don’t think it’ll do good in Hindi, like maybe as good as any standard release. Throughout India, it can do Rs 8-10 crore. Over the weekend, it has the potential to reach Rs 30-40 crore if the word of mouth is good,” he asserted.

(Chandramukhi 2 features Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut | Image: X)

Bala further spoke about how the audiences for Chandramukhi 2 will likely be split in Tamil Nadu due to other releases. He said, “In Tamil, it is also clashing with Siddharth’s Chithha and Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara’s Iraivan, while it is clashing with the Telugu film Skanda. So the collections of the film will be split.”