The Vaccine War Director Vivek Agnihotri 'overwhelmed' As PM Modi Congratulates Him

Director Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War hit the big screen on September 28. India's "first bio-science" film is inspired by real-life scientists who developed the vaccine during the coronavirus pandemic and saved millions of lives. The film caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lauded it for its portrayal of the country's scientists. PM praised The Vaccine War while addressing a rally in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Agnihotri also expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for his kind words.

3 things you need to know

The Vaccine War stars Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi.

The film released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 28th September 2023.

It clashed with Fukrey 3 and Chandramukhi 2 at the box office.

PM Modi congratulates makers of The Vaccine War

On October 5, while addressing a rally in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a special mention of The Vaccine War. In his speech, he said, “Maine suna hai ek film aayi hai The Vaccine War, Bharat mein Covid se ladai ladne ke liye hamare desh ke vaigyanikon ne jo raat-din mehanat ki, apne lab mein ek rishi ki tarah sadhana ki.. us film mein inn sabhi baaton ko darshaya gaya hai. Main yeh film banane valon ko badhaai deta hoon ki unhonne yeh film banakar vaigyaanikon aur vigyaan ko mahatav diya. (I have heard that a film called 'The Vaccine War' has been released, which depicts the relentless efforts of our country's scientists who worked day and night, dedicating themselves to the cause of fighting COVID in their labs, like sages. In this film, all these aspects have been portrayed. I congratulate the makers of this film for highlighting the importance of scientists and science).”

#WATCH राजस्थान: जोधपुर में PM मोदी ने कहा, "मैंने सुना है एक फिल्म आई है द वैक्सीन वॉर, भारत में कोविड से लड़ाई लड़ने के लिए हमारे देश के वैज्ञानिकों ने जो रात-दिन मेहनत की, अपने लैब में एक ऋषि की तरह साधना की.. उस फिल्म में इन सभी बातों को दर्शाया गया है...मैं यह फिल्म बनाने… pic.twitter.com/N9vtWkPKsT — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 5, 2023



Vivek Agnihotri took to X (formerly Twitter) to reshare the video of the Prime Minister’s speech in Jodhpur and wrote, “Its overwhelming that PM @narendramodi ji has once again spoken highly about #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory in Jabalpur. Twice in a day. Listen.”

Vivek Agnihotri on modest performance of The Vaccine War at box office

After a week of its theatrical run, the Vivek Agnihotri film has minted ₹8.15 crore in India, as per Sacnilk. Defending the modest business, the filmmaker said, “Lukewarm response matlab unhone ye socha ki bhai jitne log Playboy khareedte utne log Geeta bhi khareedte hein. Aisa nahi hota he. Aisa thodi hota he? Duniya ki reality bilkul different hoti he (They must mean by lukewarm response that the number of people who buy Playboy magazine are the same as the ones who buy Bhagavad Geeta. How can that happen? The reality of this world is very different).”